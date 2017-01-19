Zeenat Rafiq had been married to her husband for just one week[.] ... Her mother, Perveen Bibi, had never approved of her relationship with Hassan Khan, a classmate. But now, all was forgiven, her mother told her. Come home to celebrate so you're not branded as an eloper.

Rafiq's mother and an uncle arrived with something of an olive branch: if you let Rafiq return home, they said, we'll arrange a formal wedding reception[.] ... It took some coaxing, but a male relative guaranteed Rafiq's safety[.] ...

Rafiq nervously agreed.

But there was no celebration on her return to the family's home in Lahore, Pakistan. Instead, her mother and brother beat and strangled her, then tied her to a cot, doused her in kerosene and lit her on fire, according to reports at the time.

After the attack, Bibi ran outside and yelled, "I have killed my daughter for misbehaving and giving our family a bad name," the mother's sister told Agence France-Presse at the time.

Such "honor killings" are commonplace in Pakistan, where roughly 1,000 women are slain every year by relatives, most of them men, who believe they have disgraced their families.