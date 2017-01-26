The left is going to have nervous breakdown soon. The wall, cutoff of funds to sanctuary cities and the UN, the cutoff of Syrian refugees and temporary freeze for all refugees, the pipelines,a new court nominee next week and no doubt several more things today. He is flooding the zone.

Sean Hannity of Fox News aptly described President Trump’s first few days as a “shock and awe” experience for the left, a military tactic resulting in disorientation and a growing sense of helplessness. The Hill calls it a “dizzying pace,” though it does not mention who is being made dizzy. Richard Baehr is less circumspect:

He looks like a doer and true to his promises. In a dramatic rise, he now has 57 per cent approval on Rasmussen.

David Kahn, observing the pace of Trump’s actions, emails:

Leadership is in large part creating the perception of leading. Taking action certainly creates that impression. Trump is a showman by nature and a bit of a whirlwind and that is an attribute. Bush and to some extent Obama, created the impression that they were policy arbiters. Trump creates the unqualified impression that policies start with him. And he is far more the proactive showman than either of them. This can help the economy by energizing our animal spirits. It can help foreign policy by creating the impression that he may take forceful action if negotiations fail, something Obama clearly failed to do.

By their own actions, the MSM-left have limited their ability to accomplish their goal of making Trump hated by the public as much as they hate him. They have been consistently hysterical over Trump, calling him Hitler, a fascist, a hater, and a misogynist among many other insults, and criticizing everything he does in exaggerated terms.

The pace of Trump’s actions, plus his diversionary moves (right now: illegal votes – bait that the media rushed to debunk and therefore placed in the public’s mind), mean that they are providing nothing but nonstop negativity about him. Given the number of false issues (the MLK bust removal being the latest) they have publicized, they have little credibility beyond the third of the country that is leftist and hates Trump. They are perceived as “dishonest” – a term Trump has consistently used against them.

The average Joe and Jane correctly perceive that nothing Trump does will please them, so their hysteria is discounted or, increasingly, ignored.

I know that in this day and age, the ancient radio and later TV show Amos ’n’ Andy is supposed to be relegated to the memory hole. But a line used by the character George “Kingfish” Stevens, the wily trickster who always came up with schemes, comes to mind.

I’m the player, and you’re the playee.

Quite clearly, President Trump is the player, and the MSM-left, convinced of their own intellectual superiority, are the playees.

Update: John Podhoretz and Steven Hayward both see the same phenomenon. Podhoretz writes at Commentary: