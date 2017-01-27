President Trump: True to his word

It's been less than a week since President Donald J. Trump took office, and he has, in no short order, astonishingly delivered on myriad campaign promises. In spades. His hands-on style of governing is breathtaking. The people spoke. The people won. And our man is delivering the goods. It's what freedom is supposed to look like. We have been living under the boot of leftist autocrats for so long, we forgot it could be this good. We have been set free. Every day is Christmas.

The whole of the enemedia are in a collective tailspin, hell-bent on ignoring Trump's monumental accomplishments, and instead are churning out fake news stories about crowd size – his and the sore losers' march (funny how they never did a story on Tea Party crowd size). Last night, ABC news anchor David Muir, in the first interview Trump gave as president, made something of an ass of himself trying to bait the president by focusing on "crowd size" and today's favorite enemedia meme: "who'll pay for the wall?" As if the Democrats ever gave a fig about costs. Who paid for the absurd "cash for clunkers"? Or Obama's endless bailouts? Or Obamacare? Or Obama's hundreds of billions to Iran? Or Obama's 20-trillion-dollar deficit? If Trump says Mexico will pay for that wall, rest assured, it will – one way or another. Trump's accomplishments in five days are nothing short of miraculous. We are witnessing history. And it's wonderful. And no one is talking about it. It's Kafkaesque. The old Republican guard, falling into the media's trap once again, decry Trump's handling of the media. They say he shouldn't be responding to the media's false accusations. Instead, he should be talking about the actions he is taking. As if the media would report (no less positively) about what Trump has set in motion And why are the RINOs still considered our spokespeople? They are not. Has Fox learned nothing from this election? They, too, are playing into the enemedia's false narratives of crowd size, wall costs, and black sites. The left will not go quietly. They want a war, and by George, they may very well get one. Wednesday night, they demonstrated in Washington Square Park – led by Hamas-tied CAIR. It is amusing that the left has handed the reins of power to terror-tied groups such as CAIR, who seek to impose sharia across this great land. Black slavery (in many Muslim countries), gender apartheid, creed apartheid is now the rallying cry for the left? Perfect. The left has become a parody of itself. This week, Trump abandoned the Trans-Pacific Partnership, Obama's signature trade deal. He signed an executive order to defund International Planned Parenthood. He signed executive orders restricting immigration. He signed an order for the Mexico border wall. He declared his intention in a phone call with Egyptian President El-Sisi to fight terrorism. Obama buried Israel at the U.N. President Trump is resurrecting her: he announced intentions to defund U.N. groups who give full membership to the Palestinian Authority. To the very last minute, Obama was aiding, abetting, and arming Islamic enemies of freedom. He released $221 million to the Palestinians in his administration's last hours. Officials say the outgoing Obama administration defied GOP opposition and sent funds to the Palestinian Authority that had been blocked in Congress. But President Trump halted Obama's $221,000,000 parting gift of U.S. taxpayer money to the Palestinians. That money would have gone to fund Jew-killing – Obama's parting gift to the Jews. The Muslim leaders of the "Palestinian Authority" exhort Muslims living in Gaza, Judea, and Samaria to kill Jews and attack the Jewish state. They glorify murder and reward terrorists and their families and indoctrinate their young to grow up to be homicide-suicide bombers. These funds would have been used to slaughter, maim, and destroy. That would have been Obama's crowning legacy. President Donald Trump has begun in just days to undo the damage Barack Obama done. There is much more to do, but he has given free people tremendous grounds for hope. Pamela Geller is the President of the American Freedom Defense Initiative (AFDI), publisher of PamelaGeller.com and author of The Post-American Presidency: The Obama Administration's War on America and Stop the Islamization of America: A Practical Guide to the Resistance. Follow her on Twitter here. Like her on Facebook here.