But a former clinic manager for Planned Parenthood says that isn't true – that the organization actually trained its employees how not to say incriminating things to strangers.

Washington Times:

Live Action released a new video on Tuesday featuring former Planned Parenthood clinic manager Ramona Treviño, who was still employed by the abortion provider when the compromising videos were released in 2011.

Contrary to what Planned Parenthood told the media at the time, Ms. Treviño said the abortion provider responded to the undercover videos not by training employees how to spot and report sex trafficking—but by teaching them how not to get caught saying incriminating things to undercover journalists.

“I couldn’t believe that we were actually there to train on how to identify if we’re being recorded,” Ms. Treviño says in the six-minute video. “Again, it goes back to, do we have something to hide? Why is this an issue for us?”

It was a Road to Damascus moment for Ms. Treviño, who said she resigned from her position out of disgust.

“That experience for me left me so disgusted, that I couldn’t see how Planned Parenthood could ever redeem themselves after that,” she said.

Live Action’s 2011 investigation caught on camera eight Planned Parenthood workers at seven different facilities who were willing to help a man who identified as a sex trafficker covertly obtain abortions and reproductive health care services for minors as young as 14.

In one of the videos, the actor posing as the pimp asks a Planned Parenthood clinician how long his workers would have to wait before returning to work after obtaining an abortion.

When the clinician responds that they could not be sexually active for at least two weeks, the man inquires as to whether they could do anything else during that time, because “they still gotta make money, you know?”

“Waist up,” the Planned Parenthood employee says. “Waist up. Or just be that extra action walking by.”

That employee, later identified as the manager of a Planned Parenthood clinic in New Jersey, was fired after the video was published.

Much like the 2015 Center for Medical Progress videos alleging Planned Parenthood trafficks in fetal body parts from abortions, the Live Action videos became a national scandal, prompting Republicans in the House, led by then-congressman Mike Pence, to seek to defund Planned Parenthood.

Despite the publicity surrounding the video investigation, Lila Rose, founder of Live Action, said Planned Parenthood never took its results seriously.