He has abandoned and betrayed our most reliable ally, Israel, the only democratic country in the Middle East. According to Bibi Netanyahu, Obama orchestrated the U.N. vote to condemn Israel on its settlement policy.

In 2008, Obama promised to fundamentally transform our country. He has accomplished much of his promise.

He empowered and rewarded our principal enemy, Iran, the principal supporter of Islamist terrorism since 1979, by allowing Iran to continue its nuclear development program, and he gave Iran 150 billion dollars plus another billion in ransom money. Iran is using and will use this money to fund and support terrorism. To reward Iran, Obama bypassed the constitutional provision requiring a two-thirds vote to approve a treaty, by terming it an "agreement" with Iran. Congress abdicated its role by voting 98-1 to allow it to be called an agreement.

He lied about the cause of Benghazi to blame the attack on a video when he knew it was Islamist terrorism. He did this to win the 2012 election. Obama went on the David Letterman show, a noted journalist on foreign affairs, to say:

OBAMA: Making fun of the Prophet Mohammed. And so, this caused great offense in much of the Muslim world. But what also happened, extremists and terrorists used this as an excuse to attack a variety of our embassies, including the one, the consulate in Libya.

He passed Obamacare with only Democratic Party votes, thus extending federal control over one seventh of the economy. He lied when he said you could keep your doctor and your premium would be reduced. He is lying now when he says Republicans did not offer any proposals about health insurance. He refused to listen or accept any Republican proposals or input.

He ruled by issuing executive orders and having agencies issue regulations, thus damaging the separation of powers under our federal system.

He has worsened race relations by dividing the nation by race and income. He mocked many rural Americans by saying they "cling to guns or religion or antipathy to people who aren't like them."

His main legacy is that he did not govern in the best interests of the country, but he campaigned for eight years as a polarizing Democratic Party community organizer.

He campaigned furiously and daily to help Hillary, but she lost. He told voters his agenda was on the ballot and that he would take it as a personal insult if his base did not turn out to vote for Hillary. When she lost, instead of accepting the will of the voters, he started the campaign to discredit Donald Trump's election and presidency by blaming the Russians for "interfering "with the election. This is now the narrative with his cheerleaders in the mainstream media: Trump won because the Russians "interfered."

He does not say the truth that the supposed interference is that John Podesta's emails were hacked when Podesta opened a phishing email. The emails disclosed that Hillary lied, that she sold access to the State Department, and that Obama lied when he said he did not know Hillary used an unsecure private email server. Obama then started the campaign to de-legitimize the Trump election by blaming the Russians for "helping" Trump win. The Obama-Democrat-MSM narrative is that disclosure of the truth, disclosed by the emails, is interference.

Obama endangered our national security by abandoning Israel at the U.N. resolution to condemn Israel, and by allowing Iran to develop nuclear weapons and giving Iran $150 billion plus another billion for ransom, which money will be used to further fund terrorism, such as Hamas and Hezb'allah.

The worst element of Obama's legacy is that he has shifted the focus from Iran, our real enemy, to Russia strictly for political purposes to damage Trump. He is using national security strictly for political purposes to explain away his proxy Hillary's loss. Obama is not truthful about Russia because in 2008 he mocked Mitt Romney when Romney said Russia was our main geopolitical enemy.

But now, for domestic political purposes, to explain away Hillary and his loss, he is trying to restart the Cold War.

This endangers our national security because it strengthens Iran and weakens Israel, and it increases the risk of an attack on Israel. We will defend Israel, which will draw us into war.