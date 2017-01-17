On the January 13, 2017 NBC Dateline, Obama told Lester Holt , also known as Candy Crowley Holt for his impersonation of Ms. Crowley during the presidential debate:

Obama has added Rush Limbaugh and "some commentators on Fox News" to the list of those responsible for his failure as a president.

The ability of Republican leaders to rile up their base, helped along by folks like Rush Limbaugh and some commentators on Fox News, I think created an environment in which Republican voters would punish Republicans for cooperating with me.

In ObamaWorld, Putin is responsible for Hillary's loss, otherwise known as the rejection of Obama's third term and agenda. In ObamaWorld, if Limbaugh and "some commentators on Fox News" (presumably Sean Hannity), had only praised Obama and not reported on Obama's shortcomings, then the Republicans would have "cooperated" with Obama. Limbaugh and Hannity are responsible for Republicans not doing whatever Obama wanted.

Obama failed to say he did whatever he wanted by using executive orders and agency regulations. For example, he termed the Iran nuclear deal an "agreement" instead of a treaty, thereby bypassing the two-thirds Senate vote to approve as required by the Constitution. This was a major policy decision that allows Iran to continue its nuclear program, with a short unverified hiatus, that puts the burden on President Trump and his successors and Israel to deal with a nuclear Iran. Obama unilaterally gave Iran, the principal sponsor and supporter of Islamist terrorist, 150 billion dollars that Iran can use for further terrorism.

Obama is trying to match Bill Clinton for Clinton-speak. To Obama, when Republicans refrained from doing whatever Obama wanted, that means that Republicans did not cooperate with him. The Republicans would have gone along with Obama if only Limbaugh and Hannity had kept quiet.

A rational observer listening to Obama would conclude that Obama is either lying or delusional. He lies because he is working on cleaning up his legacy. The premise of his statements is that his agenda was good for our country, therefore the Republicans would have supported his agenda but for Limbaugh and Hannity. This feeds into the beliefs of his base.

Thus, Hillary would have won but for Putin, and Obama would have been successful but for Limbaugh and Hannity. It is never the fault of Obama.

In addition to lying, Obama believes that his way is the only correct way. If you disagree with him, then you must have been influenced by Limbaugh and Hannity, who should not have criticized Obama. This view is an implicit attack on the First Amendment, which protects our right to disagree and criticize the government and the right of a free press to criticize the president.

Obama is essentially saying that Limbaugh and Hannity should not criticize him because he knows what is best for our country. This is the mentality of a totalitarian.