Obama grotesquely had himself awarded a Defense Dept. medal yesterday

President Obama has another ironic award for his trophy shelf, to accompany his Nobel Peace Prize and all those participation trophies he got at Punahou for his basketball skills. His appointee and subordinate Ash Carter yesterday pinned a military medal -- the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service -- on his boss, as Warner Todd Huston reported for Breitbart. Defense Secy Carter presents Pres Obama with Dept of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service. pic.twitter.com/a5DihpPRnA — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 4, 2017



The ceremony took place at Joint Base Myers-Henderson, before a crowd that had an awful of of empty seats, almost as if the military service members who attended were there on orders. I am sorry, but this stinks of a tin pot dictatorship.