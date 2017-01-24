Applications from so-called Dreamers seeking to renew their immigration status and work permits are being processed normally, despite President Donald Trump's repeated claims that the program set up by President Barack Obama is illegal, a government spokesman said Monday.

When running for president, Donald Trump promised "immediate" action on the issue of illegal immigration. Since becoming president, however, he hasn't found the time to stop Obama's amnesty program for children of illegal aliens. As a result, not only is the program still in effect, but every day, the Trump administration is processing new illegals to grant amnesty to.

"We are still accepting/processing DACA requests under existing policy," USCIS spokesman Steve Blando said Monday. It's unclear precisely how many applications USCIS approves each day, but according to the most recent public statistics — from the third quarter of last year — an average of about 140 initial applications and 690 renewals were approved each calendar day. During the campaign, Trump repeatedly vowed to shut down the Obama-initiated program upon taking office. However, no move to shut down the program was among the set of presidential directives Trump signed Friday and Monday. White House press secretary Sean Spicer suggested Monday that despite Trump's promise to move "immediately" against the Obama immigration actions, discontinuing the DACA program is not a top priority of the new president. in recent weeks, Trump has struck a softer tone on immigration, especially with regards to the so-called Dreamers, who entered the U.S. illegally as children. "We’re going to work something out," Trump told Time magazine last month.

Look at this photo of a smiling Trump meeting with illegal alien "Dreamers"! He looks so happy. No wonder he is keeping Obama's Dreamer amnesty going. And when the kids get amnesty, their parents can, too, through chain migration!

Critics may say that Trump has been president for only four days and hasn't had time to deal with this. But Trump has found time to cancel funding of international abortion counseling and scrapping the TPP trade deal, even though it never went into effect. Meanwhile, a program that every day is processing new illegal aliens, a program that Trump could cancel with a stroke of a pen in mere seconds, is allowed to continue.

It's always been clear that Trump's rhetoric on illegal immigration was harsher than his actual position. As Trump said to the illegals, "we’re going to work something out that’s going to make people happy and proud."

Disappointing, but not surprising.

Ed Straker is the senior writer at NewsMachete.com.