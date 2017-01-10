In his call, which begins at the 10:02 mark, a Democrat named Julius, from Greensboro, North Carolina, blasts Trump as a "bully and a phony." Bizarrely, he references Trump's 2005 Access Hollywood recording. Trump's 11-year-old comments prompt an angry Julius to tell McArdle that if Trump were to come near Julius's two daughters, "I would do something to him [Trump]."

Meryl Streep's six-minute attack on President-Elect Donald Trump at the Golden Globes incited one C-SPAN caller to actually threaten the incoming president on air. The actress's Sunday-night award speech was the topic of John McArdle's call-in show Monday morning.

Transcript and audio:

Julius: I am glad that Meryl Streep did what she did. Donald Trump is nothing but a bully, a phony and all other things. I have two daughters and I wish Donald Trump would grope one of them. I wish he would – he would not set up there and say 'I did not do this' because I would do something to him.

In her well rehearsed speech, Streep encouraged this kind of deranged mindset. As another caller stated when asked if Hollywood actors' political opinions actually influence the public, "it does make a difference, especially to impressionable people who put so much stock into what these actors and personalities on TV has [sic] to say. For those more informed, it may not."

Using the false story of Trump mocking a disabled reporter, Streep claims, like Julius, that Trump is a bully who promotes violence. With no videos or evidence of Trump or his voters brutalizing Obama and Clinton supporters, Streep has to resort to a cockamamie fabrication to shore up her credibility and foment more hatred of Trump.

An excerpt from Streep's speech:

That instinct to humiliate – when it's modeled by someone in a public platform, it filters down into everyone's life because it gives permission for others to do the same. Disrespect invites disrespect; violence incites violence. When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.

In true far-left form, Streep utilizes a public platform to do exactly what she accuses Trump of doing. Even the recent kidnapping and torture of a disabled teen by Trump-hating blacks in Chicago does not deter Streep and her fellow Democrats like Julius from fueling the fire.

Streep took aim at Trump for a fake news story while she stayed silent on the young Chicago man's horrific ordeal. Moreover, in 2009, Streep showed no empathy for Special Olympics participants when she ignored Obama's mockery of them on Jay Leno's show. Apparently, Streep, a woman movie critics call a "national treasure," empathizes with the disabled only when it's politically expedient.

But what Streep has done now with her latest performance at the Golden Globes is effectively, in her own words, to have "given permission" to Julius and others not only to disrespect the next president of the United States, but to threaten him as well. And do not forget the nearly 63 million Americans who voted for Trump; Streep is ratcheting up the hatred for them, too.