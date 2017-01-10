Meryl Streep's embarrassing Hollywood trifecta

Taking her cue from Hugh Laurie's joke at the Golden Globes, Meryl Streep, in her Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award thank you speech, criticized Donald Trump. First, Hugh Laurie: "I suppose it's made more amazing by the fact that I'll be able to say I won this at the last ever Golden Globes," said the actor, who started out in comedy as one-half of Jeeves & Wooster. "I don't mean to be gloomy it's just that it has the words 'Hollywood,' 'Foreign,' and 'Press' in the title. I just don't know ... I also think to some Republicans even the word ‘association’ is slightly sketchy." Ms. Streep capitalized on the name of the sponsoring organization: Hollywood, foreign, and press. Thank you, Hollywood foreign press. Just to pick up on what Hugh Laurie said. You and all of us in this room, really, belong to the most vilified segments in American society right now. Think about it. Hollywood, foreigners, and the press. So let's continue commenting on the trilogy.

Hollywood: It has become so left-wing that it has fallen off the map and into the Pacific Ocean. People in flyover country are the ones who log on to Netflix and Amazon and pay $10.00 to go to a movie, yet Hollywood has disdain for them, despite Ms. Streep's recounting that some of them come from working class. It's not about economic class; it's about values. And people from Indiana, Nebraska, Kansas, and Oklahoma, just to name those states, don't share Hollywood's values. Yet they're the ones who make the elite rich. Why the disdain for the moneymakers? Does Hollywood not see the obvious? Foreigners: There is nothing wrong with requiring foreigners who do not have the right paperwork to get it straightened out. Australia, after all, has tough immigration standards and refuse people all the time. Soon to be ex-president Mr. Obama, a god to Hollywood, has deported 2.5 million criminal aliens, according to the L.A. Times. When Trump, with his admittedly over-the-top rhetoric at the beginning of his campaign, says he wants to deport alien rapists and drug dealers and other criminals, he is not far off from the god of Hollywood. He also wants to build a wall in places where there is no wall or where the footage is not effective. Mexican drug cartels are now focusing on heroin. A high-tech wall is good idea. Press: This once reputable body was so deep in the tank for Hillary that its members made fools of themselves. They were pathetic in their biased coverage of a woman who was corrupt and dumb and out of touch with flyover country, which she ignored during the campaign. That's why she lost Michigan and Wisconsin by narrow margins. No thinking person respects the press anymore. Donald Trump was elected because regular people who enrich Hollywood revolted against those three sides of the Golden Globes. So in a way, it is Ms. Streep's side of the political spectrum that contributed to Trump's rise and White House win. But of course Hollywood can't see it, because they can't look beyond their small, dirty fishbowl. It needs a good cleaning. James Arlandson's website is Live as Free People, where he has posted Obama's disastrous legacy (updated) and Twelve ways Trump is like Reagan (so far).