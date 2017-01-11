Mainstream media float disgusting Trump sex scandal with no proof whatsoever

The media has given up even pretending to report facts about Donald Trump anymore, openly admitting that their latest report about Donald Trump and Russian prostitutes is not backed up by any evidence. Have you ever before seen the New York Times or Washington Post publish a piece they admit is unsubstantiated? If it is unsubstantiated, then why publish it? Anyway, the meat of the unsubstantiated allegations is that the Russians have blackmail material on Donald Trump. The claim is that when he went to a hotel in Russia, he ordered the presidential suite where he knew Obama and Mrs. Obama slept. He then ordered some Russian prostitutes over and had them urinate in front of him, and the KGB has this all on videotape.

Trump ... defiled the bed where they slept by employing a number of prostitutes to perform a "golden showers" (urination) show in front of him. The hotel was known to be under [KGB] control with microphones and concealed cameras in all the main rooms to record anything they wanted to[.] ... Trump's unorthodox behavior in Russia over the years had provided the authorities there with enough embarrassing material on the now Republican presidential candidate to be able to blackmail him if they so wished. This is an entirely unsubstantiated allegation. The media, who have just spent eight years covering up for Obama, have now done a complete 180 and are reporting anything that will hurt Trump even if there are no facts to support it. But let's suppose that the entire story is true. Let's suppose that Trump went to Russia and hired Russian prostitutes to urinate in front of him like contestants on The Apprentice before he decided whom to hire. And suppose that the KGB has video of this. Can Trump really be blackmailed by this? After his "locker room talk" comments were aired, I don't think there's anything of a sexual nature about this man that would surprise or shock the American public, and I think Trump knows it. If such a video were released, he would just say, "That's not me!" or "I did that before I became a candidate!" or "Russian hotels filming their guests in the bedroom – SAD!" Do you think Trump would lift sanctions on Russia out of fear of this sort of thing becoming public? I think part of the exhibitionist side of Trump would actually enjoy it. So, true or false, this story is much ado about nothing. It just goes to show that the media will latch on to anything to destroy Trump, and he isn't even president yet. Ed Straker is the senior writer at NewsMachete.com.