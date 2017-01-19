Look at these mugs!

Look at these mugs in a photo stolen from Drudge. Every one with a face on like a seven-year-old whose pet rabbit died. Only twenty-four hours left in which to tell us how many gallons of water per minute the shower in our bathroom at home can pump, tell us what our eight-year-old can and cannot learn in third grade, who is allowed in what women's or men's room, the food our child has to eat for lunch, what doctor we can use, what religious conviction will be tolerated, and how many aliens will be dumped in our town square whom we have to pay for.

A cranky old man and an internationally published author, Richard F. Miniter may be reached at miniterhome@aol.com.