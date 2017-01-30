Given the volume of fake news flying around about the Quebec mosque shooters, one must be cautious until the Canadian authorities speak out on the record. Nonetheless, given the reports blaming “white supremacists” and President Trump for the shooting, it is worthwhile considering what local outlets in Quebec and the U.K. Daily Mail are reporting.

Two students including one of 'Moroccan origin' have been arrested for the slaughter of six people at a Quebec mosque on Sunday which came a day after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned Donald Trump's Muslim travel ban.

According to Radio-Canada and LCN, the two suspects in Sunday’s terror attacks in Quebec City are Alexandre Bissonnette and Mohamed Khadir.

From the Montreal Gazette:

The Daily Mail: