Ross pulls together a lot of information on the suspect, who was apprehended in Burbank, near his home in North Hollywood.

Gomez, who lists his major on Facebook as Chicanx/Latinx Studies [sic], is active in numerous progressive and leftist causes at Berkeley.

He recently served as a senior fellow at the Alliance for Climate Education, a climate change activist group. In 2014, he shared a stage at a climate event with Gov. Jerry Brown, billionaire climate change activist Tom Steyer and University of California system president Janet Napolitano.

As part of Alliance for Climate Education, Gomez interviewed Phillip Agnew, the founder of the anti-racism group Dream Defenders.

Gomez, who was born in the U.S., is also listed as the primary point of contact for the Queer Alliance & Resource Center, an activist group that helps UC-Berkely’s queer community.

He was also involved in a scuffle on campus during a political protest last year with Berkeley’s College Republicans. The College Fix posted video showing Gomez grabbing a Donald Trump cardboard cutout from a member of the College Republicans.