Julian Assange, the darling of the left when Wikileaks was embarrassing the Bush administration, has stated on camera and for the record that Russia was not the source of the Wikileaks documents that embarrassed the DNC and its toady media conspirators, who colluded to sabotage the Sanders campaign, and then the Trump effort.

HANNITY: Can you say to the American people, unequivocally, that you did not get this information about the DNC, John Podesta's emails, can you tell the American people 1,000 percent that you did not get it from Russia or anybody associated with Russia?



JULIAN ASSANGE: Yes. We can say, we have said, repeatedly that over the last two months that our source is not the Russian government and it is not a state party.

It is important to note that Assange has never been caught in a lie about Wikileaks. All he has is his credibility, which makes it less likely that he is misrepresenting the source of the documents. Were there hard evidence (there is none so far) that Russia actually was the source of the leaked emails, Wikileaks would forever be discredited as merely the cat’s paw of the Russian intelligence services.

Sean Hannity of Fox News flew to London and interviewed Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy, where he is sheltered in the face of a rape accusation from a woman in Sweden who reportedly consented to sex and changed her mind afterward. Such fickleness can constitute rape as the Swedes currently define it in law.

The full interview will air tonight on Hannity’s 10 PM FNC program. Real Clear Politics reports that Assange also told Hannity:

ASSANGE: Our publications had wide uptake by the American people, they're all true. But that's not the allegation that’s being presented by the Obama White House. So, why such a dramatic response? Well, the reason is obvious. They’re trying to delegitimize the Trump administration as it goes into the White House. They are trying to say that President-elect Trump is not a legitimate President...



ASSANGE: Our source is not a state party, so the answer for our interactions is no. But if we look at our most recent statement from the US government, which is on the 29th of December, OK, we had five different branches of government, Treasury, DHS, FBI, White House presenting their accusations to underpin Obama’s throwing out 29 Russian diplomats. What was missing from all of those statements? The word WikiLeaks. It’s very strange.

Here he is getting to the anomalies of the charge of Russian “hacking the election” and the political motives of the Obama administration.

This story is far from over, and the days are over when unsourced, evidence-free assertions from the intelligence community would be accepted at face value.

Once President-elect Trump is inaugurated, there will be ample opportunity to fully reveal the evidence or lack thereof that went into these allegations of Russia somehow changing the election result.