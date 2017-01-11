Mohamed had sued the Center for Security Policy (CSP) and Jim Hanson, two of the defendants in the defamation case, which also named as defendants the local Fox affiliate, Glenn Beck, and Beck's production company.

The family of Ahmed Mohamed – better known as "Clock Boy" – who brought a hoax bomb to his middle school claiming it was a clock had filed a defamation lawsuit against several parties who claimed on a Glenn Beck TV show that there was a connection between the hoax bomb and "the attendant media frenzy created in large part by his father Mohamed, civilization jihad, and the Counsel on American-Islamic Relations ('CAIR')," according to the American Freedom Law Center (AFLC), who represented the defendants.

The three-hour court hearing did not go well for Clock Boy and his family:

During the hearing, AFLC co-founder and senior counsel David Yerushalmi explained to Judge Moore that the purpose of the lawfare-driven lawsuit was to intimidate into silence those who might comment publicly on the connection between jihad, terrorism, sharia, and Islam. As such, Yerushalmi argued, “This case is a classic Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation or ‘SLAPP’ case and should be dismissed.” During the lengthy hearing, Judge Moore pressed Mohamed’s lawyer, Fort Worth attorney Susan Hutchison, to provide any facts that would suggest that Hanson and the other defendants had said anything false or defamatory about Mohamed or his son during the television broadcasts. After spending a painfully embarrassing 15 minutes flipping through reams of paper, Mohamed’s lawyer was unable to provide any such evidence. At the conclusion of the hearing, Judge Moore took the matter under advisement but informed the parties that she would rule by the end of the day. Today, the Court published Judge Moore’s ruling dismissing the lawsuit against Hanson and CSP with prejudice. Upon leaving the courtroom, Yerushalmi explained: “This lawsuit filed by Clock Boy’s father is yet another example of Islamist lawfare, which is a component of the Muslim Brotherhood’s civilization jihad.” Yerushalmi further explained that the purpose of such lawsuits, formally labelled Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (“SLAPP”), is to intimidate into silence those who might comment publicly on the connection between jihad, terrorism, sharia, and Islam. Yerushalmi added: “The Islamists employ the progressive mainstream media to label any public criticism of a sharia-centric, jihad-driven Islam as ‘Islamophobic,’ and they add fear and financial ruin to the equation by utilizing the legal system to file SLAPP actions,” Now that the lawsuit has been dismissed, AFLC will petition the court for its legal fees and will seek sanctions against both the plaintiff and his attorney. Robert Muise, AFLC’s other co-founder and senior counsel, made clear: “AFLC was formed in large measure to take on Islamists like CAIR who use and abuse the legal system with their cynical form of lawfare to undermine our constitutional liberties—notably free speech. We have confronted these lawsuits across the country in federal and state courts and have defeated CAIR and its minions at every turn. When appropriate, we have won sanctions. This lawsuit will be no different.”

Clock Boy's family moved to Qatar shortly after the incident with the hoax bomb, for which he was arrested and suspended from school. The case caused a sensation in the media, who tried to portray the incident as another example of Islamophobia. NASA praised the boy and offered him an internship. President Obama invited him to a reception.

After only a few months in Qatar – a trip the elder Mohamed said they took to escape "death threats" – they returned to Texas and filed the lawsuit. Apparently, living under Islam may sound terrific in the abstract, but the reality is very different.

Missing from all this praise and all the accusations of Muslim hate was a description of the clock itself. It didn't look like any clock anyone had ever seen. In fact, it was made to look like a bomb.

The plan all along may have been for the Mohameds to make a quick buck by employing "civilization jihad" – using the law against the West to promote sharia law. Perhaps they believed that the defendants in the case would be so intimidated by accusations of being bigots that they would quickly settle. They were dead wrong.

Now it appears that not only did the Mohameds lose the suit, but they are probably going to be liable for tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees run up by the defendants. It is a fitting end to an artificial drama created by Islamists and promoted by willing lackeys in the media.