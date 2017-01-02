Valerie Jarrett said in an interview on CNN that President Obama "hasn’t had a scandal and he hasn’t done something to embarrass himself" during his 8 years in the White House.

A major figure in the "most transparent administration in history" just told the biggiest lie of the last decade.

The "Big Lie" is in vogue and has been for the last 8 years.

Jarrett knows all this and chose to lie about the integrity of the Obama administration because she knows few will challenge her. Most major news outlets will ignore her statement while those conservative sites that mention it can't reach enough people where it would matter.

The scandal involving out of control partying by Secret Service agents

The EPA's poisoning of several rivers in Colorado as a result of a toxic waste accident

Ransom paid to Iran for our navy hostages

The NSA conducted mass surveillance against American citizens without a warrant.

The DOJ seized Associated Press phone records as well as phone and email records from Fox News reporter James Rosen. ...

A partial list of some of the more notable scandals should serve to make a liar out of Jarrett:

“The Obama administration has a scandal rap sheet longer than my arm. Between just the IRS abuses, Benghazi, and the Hillary Clinton scandals, this administration was even more corrupt than Nixon’s,” Fitton concluded.

“This is delusional,” said Tom Fitton, president of the government watchdog group Judicial Watch, which has filed numerous lawsuits to illuminate many of the Obama administration’s shortcomings.

Critics of the Obama administration said Jarrett was trying to rewrite history.

“That’s because that’s who he is — that’s who they are — and I think that’s what really resonates with the American people,” Jarrett said.

The aide, also a close friend of Obama and his wife, Michelle, credited the first couple with being good people and getting good results.

New York Post:

Operation Fast and Furious. ...

Benghazi. ...

The IRS targeted conservative organizations. ...

The DOJ seized Associated Press phone records as well as phone and email records from Fox News reporter James Rosen. ...

The NSA conducted mass surveillance against American citizens without a warrant.

Ransom paid to Iran for our navy hostages

Clinton's email scandal

The EPA's poisoning of several rivers in Colorado as a result of a toxic waste accident

The scandal involving out of control partying by Secret Service agents

