There are two other propositions that are now in danger: (1) do bears s___ in the woods? (2) is the pope Catholic? Let’s hope the Security Council doesn’t get any resolutions on the sun not rising in the east or we are all going to have to make some big adjustments.

Obama is in there promoting the Muslim line. So the US of A was hors de combat on this one. But… the Brits, the French, couldn’t veto it? What is their veto for? They are down for the idea that Jerusalem isn’t Jewish? Is this going to be extended to all capitals? No building in Paris unless the Germans agree to it? No building in London unless the Danes agree to it? Even Russian and China. No building in Moscow unless the Tatars agree to it? No building in Beijing unless the Japanese agree to it?

The Germans were underlawyered at the end of WWII! After they were crushed by the Russians, the Brits, and ourselves, they should have walked into the surrender meetings with lists of demands. Not only would they still have East Prussia, it would have been increased because they would have been upset if it hadn’t been. What could we have done to make the Germans feel better. Given them Long Island? Is that enough? And the Japanese. Give them California? A win-win.

And it’s not too late. The UN is going to keep this show going forever.

One thing that is of concern, even though it has the flavor of blaming the victim. Israel is as bad at defending itself forensically in the public forum as the Republicans were pre-Trump. Israel will simply will not makes its case. Maybe the world community would ignore the case, but at least make it do that.

Here is a quote from Article 17 of the Charter of the PLO:

Article 17: The partitioning of Palestine, which took place in 1947, and the establishment of Israel are illegal and null and void, regardless of the loss of time…

From Article 18 of the Charter of the PLO:

Article 18: The Balfour Declaration, the Palestine Mandate System, and all that has been based on them are considered null and void. The claims of historic and spiritual ties between Jews and Palestine are not in agreement with the facts of history or with the true basis of sound statehood. Judaism… is not a nationality (and) the Jews are not one people with an independent personality…

Wouldn’t it be useful for Israel to drill these two statements home so often and so hard that everybody in the world could recite them? They are in addition to the fact that the PLO has never signed a peace treaty on the 1967 War.

The position for Israel to take now is that the UN has exceeded its competence and thus its jurisdiction, if any, is null and void. Its resolutions are now akin to Lincoln’s joke:

Q: “How many legs does a dog have if you call a tail a leg?”

A: “Four. Calling a tail a leg doesn’t make it a leg.”