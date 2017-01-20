HuffPo sneers at military participation in inaugural festivities

The next four years will see the mainstream media perpetually deride the new president, his party, his accomplishments, and ultimately at the greatness of America itself. They are on a suicide mission to destroy themselves by demonstrating they have no sympathy for the concerns and experiences of normal Americans. The Huffington Post just provided a fine example of this. Writing about preparation for today’s ceremonies, Jessica Schulberg demonstrated an incredible lack of knowledge:

During the preparation for Friday’s transfer-of-power, a member of Trump’s transition team floated the idea of including tanks and missile launchers in the inaugural parade, a source involved in inaugural planning told The Huffington Post. “They were legit thinking Red Square/North Korea-style parade,” the source said, referring to massive military parades in Moscow and Pyongyang, typically seen as an aggressive display of muscle-flexing. Apparently Ms. Schulberg, her source, and her editors have never seen an Air Force fly-by at a Super Bowl. It’s only the most-watched television event every year, so how could they possible know about it? The media cannot stop interpreting every move of Trump in the worst possible light. A military parade or fly-by is evidence of totalitarianism, and the people who cheer at the Super Bowl are idiotic dupes. That may play well in certain neighborhoods of Manhattan, San Francisco, Ann Arbor, and other enclaves, but it angers the public, which regards the military as our most trustworthy institution (in sharp contrast to the widely distrusted media.) I am laying in a supply of popcorn as we watch the media self-destruct over the next 4 or 8 years.