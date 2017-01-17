How the left's tactic of mass hysteria against Trump is playing out with the general public

Donald Trump has yet to be inaugurated, he has yet to make any specific proposals for legislation, has yet to issue any executive orders, and has yet to even comment on many of the cultural issues that divide America. That lack of specificity has played directly into the hands of his opponents on the left. Into the void, the left has substituted mass hysteria about what Trump might do rather than reasoned argument against the positions he took during the campaign.

As a political tactic, generating mass hysteria against an opponent has been wildly successful in history. The two largest purveyors of mass hysteria – Nazi Germany and Communist Russia – used the ploy to convince large majorities of their populations of a clear and present danger in society, be it the Jews or "counterrevolutionaries." In this, they were ably aided by a captive media, where the state controlled all information disseminated to the public. The left in America doesn't have that luxury – at least, not officially. But there is little doubt that their attempts to massively exaggerate the danger of a Trump presidency to certain minority groups has found a mainstream media compliant, even eager in their efforts to conciously aid in spreading propaganda, hyperbole, even lies in the cause of opposing Trump. How is the left's campaign to convince large numbers of people that their freedoms, even their lives are in danger going? Not bad at all. Huffington Post asked 14 women who never participated in a demonstration before why they were going to take part in the Women's March on Washington later this week. Here are some of the answers: I’m attending the march with my partner because I’m gay, scared and I want to be a part of history. The day after the election, three young white men came up to her and started yelling “Trump!” I went to a few of the protests in New York City and posted about it on Facebook, and I got horrible backlash, mostly from men I don’t know. I’ve also had extended family comment on some of my political posts. One went on a rant cursing all over my page. But I’m not going to make myself small to make others feel comfortable. I actually have been to a march before, but not really by choice. When I was 15, I attended a Christian high school that was very pro-life and I did the March for Life. I was really afraid of hell and I had some sense that I was queer, so I was absolutely terrified. I went to the march because I felt like God would love me if I did. I remember holding up a big sign with all these photoshopped images of dead fetuses. It was traumatic. What is this young, gay woman so scared of? During the campaign, a gay Republican wrote on op-ed in the gay publication The Blade and put it simply: The fact is that any honest look at Trump’s record and views on gay rights shows that most of the attacks by gay Democrats on his views are simply incorrect. In fact, the attacks on Trump's record on gay rights are dishonest. Trump has been a social liberal most of his life, although he has trimmed some of those views to satisfy culturally conservative Republican voters. He has been a passionate supporter of anti-discrimination laws against gays since 2000 and became the first GOP nominee to acknowledge the LGBT community in his acceptance speech. He has come out strongly against violence directed at gays. Again, what does this woman have to fear from a Trump presidency? I’m going to take the bus in for the day. So far, I’m going alone, but I’m trying to convince my mother and some friends to come with me. Either way, I feel like I have to march because I’m frightened. I’m black. I’m Muslim. I don’t wear the hijab, but I think a lot about why my reaction would be if I saw someone else being harassed. I’m a protector and I worry about how defensive I would get. I’m very excited not only for this first march, but to be part of a movement. I’m not just a woman. I’m black. I’m Muslim. I represent a lot of different groups and to me, this is about sending a message about civil rights on a broader scale. There has been some highly publicized incidents of morons making idiots of themselves by harassing or even attacking Muslims – just as there have been morons making idiots of themselves attacking Trump supporters. We don't see mass hysteria among Trump supporters because the media really don't care if they're attacked or harassed. But Trump's election has clearly generated strong feelings against one's political opponents, and the press have been willing partners in promoting the hate. Sidney: I feel like it’s my obligation to support my wife and to be a man who stands up for women in these times. We’re taking alarming steps back in the fight for women’s rights and equality. I don’t want our side to falter. We need to stand up against belligerent cynicism and misguided machismo. What legal "steps back" for women have there been under Trump? None, of course, because he hasn't even taken office yet. But there has been a constant babble for the last several years that has implied that all men are rapists, or could be rapists, and any expression of masculinity threatens women. This is an example of what could happen under a Trump presidency – that is, if Trump is as evil and misogynistic as the left says he is. I am a 38-year-old mother of four and I will be flying to D.C. for the march with my sister, mother and niece. This election has brought out a fierceness in me that I didn’t know I had, mostly because of my children and my health. My kids are biracial (Korean and white) and are being raised in a small, mostly Republican farm community. My daughter has come home from school telling me that the kids there were afraid for her that Trump would “send her back to where she came from.” That really jarred me. I’m also a breast cancer survivor. A lot of the women in my family are breast cancer survivors. We’ve always made it a point to get together and do breast cancer walks, but we have never done anything political. This feels big. I fear the day when [Republicans] do away with the Affordable Care Act, and my preexisting condition makes me ineligible for insurance. Another example of someone getting hysterical over absolutely nothing. It is very likely that the Obamacare requirement that insurance companies cover people with pre-existing conditions will remain in any replacement legislation. Few Republicans have come out in favor of repealing that requirement. But the left has ginned up fear and terror among sick people that they will all lose their insurance when Obamacare is repealed. Mass hysteria is a kind of delusion that fits well with people who consider themselves "victims." This virulent form of Trump hate is easy to promote, given that so many Americans are comfortable with the "victim" label and can't imagine life without it. But the reality is, even if you're a Trump-hater like me, a reasonable person would give the new president a chance to prove his detractors right or wrong. Unfortunately, reason left the building in November.