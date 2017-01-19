Hey! Hollywood libs! You guys still here?

As a child, I sometimes got so mad about something I would tell my mom and dad that I was leaving home – to which they would always respond, “Don’t let the screen door hit you on the way out.” Call it tough love, but I got the message – and I never had the gumption to actually leave home. In fact, as I look back on those times when I was so upset that I wanted to leave, my decision to stay home always came down to my understanding that everything was provided for me by my parents; and things weren’t so bad that I really needed to leave the confines of the comfort of a loving home. When it looked like Donald Trump might have a chance to win the Republican nomination for president, there began a small chorus of Hollywood liberals who said they would leave the country if Trump was ever elected. And when Trump actually became the Republican presidential nominee, the chorus of Hollywood liberals not only began to grow, but got louder and louder. Interestingly, when Donald Trump actually won the election, the Hollywood liberal chorus of “we’re leaving America” came to an abrupt stop.

It was my understanding from these Hollywood liberals that Americans were supposed to take them seriously and at their word when it came to something as important as our government, especially when they produced media that promoted their collective feelings about a Trump presidency. But I guess that’s why they call it “acting.” Maybe the Hollywood liberals changed their tune and decided not to run away and stay home because they understood, as I did as a child, that not running away from a place that provides opportunity for success, prosperity, and safety isn’t such a bad thing – even when you’re really mad at the person calling the shots. Now that everyone knows that all the Hollywood liberals’ talk about leaving the country was just an act, their next move is to throw a temper tantrum and tell everyone what a bad person Donald Trump is – kind of like what I did as a child to my parents when they called my bluff of leaving home.