As a result, they also revealed their weakness and helplessness and their inability to deal with it. Dissent at this event was not allowed; the anti abortion, pro life, New Wave feminist organization was barred from participating because they were anti abortion and it is decreed from the monoliths of the "movement" that this diverse, pluralistic and multi cultural attitude is not allowed.

Saturday, in a massive event of group think across the USA and in other areas scattered around the world, several million females, (and a few males for diversity's sake) some wearing pink hats with little cat's ears ( calling thjem pink pussy hats ), immersed themselves in a warm, feel good, lady like, mental bath.

Vulgarity is fine though. Apparently still smarting from another failed marriage, child rearing difficulties and whatnot, Madonna (the singer) desperately sought attention with her crude remarks.

No reason to repeat them here.

Unlike the violence accompanying the protests at the inauguration festivities the day before by those unable to accept the election results and accept diversity, these activities drew minimal protesters. Apparently Trump voters trump silliness.

Feminist icon Gloria Steinem delivered the same speech she gave over 20 years earlier on supporting women when they are harassed by men, especially powerful men, when she condemned then president Bill Clinton (D) and praised Monica Lewinsky, Paula Jones, Juanita Broaddrick and other women who accused Clinton of vile behavior. Oh wait! She didn't! She condemned these low class women, said they deserved what happened to them, they asked for it and oh by the way, what happened to them wasn't so terrible.

In a commentary, since removed in the New York Times (but captured here) Steinem wrote then:

The truth is that even if the allegations are true, the President is not guilty of sexual harassment. He is accused of having made a gross, dumb and reckless pass at a supporter during a low point in her life. She pushed him away, she said, and it never happened again. In other words, President Clinton took "no" for an answer. (read the whole hypocritical thing and you'll understand why Ms. Steinem censored it.)

Oh well, that was then, this is now. Or something. So on Saturday, with a straight face, Steinem uttered

And now Hillary Clinton is alive and definitely not in jail. She who told the whole world that women's rights are human rights and human rights are women's rights. So crucial, when collectively violence against females in the world has produced a world in which for the first time there are fewer females than males. (snip) We are here and around the world for a deep democracy that says we will not be quiet, we will not be controlled, we will work for a world in which all countries are connected. God may be in the details, but the goddess is in connections. We are at one with each other, we are looking at each other, not up. No more asking daddy. We are linked. We are not ranked. And this is a day that will change us forever because we are together. Each of us individually and collectively will never be the same again. When we elect a possible president we too often go home. We've elected an impossible president, we're never going home. We're staying together. And we're taking over. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. Make sure you introduce yourselves to each other and decide what we're gonna do tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow and we're never turning back. Thank you."

Hillary Rodham Clinton (D), who denigrated her husband's accusers, who valiantly stood by her man who was accused of raping and harassing women of a lower social and economic status and who condemned them as part of "a vast right wing conspiracy" was not at the women's march in Washington though she was in the city the day before for the inaugural. Having finally overcome some of her female resistance to modern technology she--or maybe her good friend and aide Huma Abdein--tweeted her support of the female festivities. "Thanks for standing, speaking & marching for our values @womensmarch. Important as ever. I truly believe we're always Stronger Together." And that was still yet another reason why 53% of white women rejected the identity politics and voted for her opponent.

Other women though were too busy celebrating Trump's inauguration to wallow in fake, feel good victimhood.

Kellyanne Conway, the first woman to ever run a successful presidential campaign, which she brought back from near failure, and for ostensible women hater Donald J. Trump (R), did not attend the shindig. She didn't need the women's gathering phony assurance; she has real accomplishments to her name.

As for Juanita Broaddrick and Paula Jones, labeled trailer trash by Clinton lackey James Carville, they remember but they're doing fine. They were in Washington DC but they were celebrating at a Trump event.

I was 35 years old when Bill Clinton, Ark. Attorney General raped me and Hillary tried to silence me. I am now 73....it never goes away. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 6, 2016

Awesome!