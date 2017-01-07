Chris Matthews no doubt misses the thrill up his leg that Obama provided or the last eight years, so maybe that has led him back to his leftist fundamentals: America is just hopeless.

I presume that most readers already have figured out that the person who pulled the trigger can’t be responsible as far as MSNBC is concerned. He is Hispanic, which automatically makes him a victim insulated from personal responsibility, and besides that he is crazy, in all likelihood.

MATTHEWS: “Are we a more violent society — sane or not sane? I was just in India for two weeks, it’s a very — what’s the right word? — courteous country. People don’t blow their horns at each other. They show courtesy as they go in traffic. There’s not road rage going on. I’ve always sensed, based on the stats, that not just counting guns but other means of killing somebody that we are a pretty violent society.”

HENRY: “There has been studies that look at video games, for example, where there’s this permissiveness this is normal. When they are playing a video game this is part of the game and life is not a game in that regard. I’m certainly not suggesting that video games cause people to do this, but when you talk about what is the environment that enables people to operate in an irresponsible way, that certainly could be a contributing factor.”

MATTHEWS: “Like in the old days whether the mobsters began to act like the mobsters they saw in the movies. They began to act like the guys they saw. Anyway, it’s a horrible thing, and I just think it’s part of our free society. And, you might say that the fallout of a free society is that occasionally people are going to do this kind of thing. It’s a grim night.”

One thing that Matthews refuses to speculate on: Islam.

In this photo he uses the Islamic hand sign for “one god” and wears a keffiyah, the symbol of Palestinian identity.