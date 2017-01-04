Guess what the NAACP thinks of Trump's AG pick

Well, who in the world could have seen this coming? Answer: everyone! The modern racist NAACP is staging a sit-in outside Jeff Sessions's office, trying to brand Trump's pick for attorney general a white racist. I say, "Fine, have at it." These deplorables on the left are so yesterday – living in the past, thinking their tattered Playbook for Destroying Republicans still works. Trump's victory told everyone willing to face reality that the left's standard old tactics for stopping Republicans no longer work – at least not with this administration.

NeverTrump Republicans, Democrats, Hollywood, and the mainstream media (abandoning all pretense of objectivity) placed their hands atop each other on the red button. In desperation, they pushed it, dropping a nuclear bomb of negativity squarely on the head of Mr. Trump. And still, he prevailed. Do not get me wrong, folks. I am not saying we should lower our guard or ignore the left's attacks. Quite the opposite. Trump's popularity confirms that Americans feel that it is time to get in the left's face, to call them out on their lies, bullying, and blatant hypocrisy. Falsely portraying Sessions's record, the NAACP slime-balls have the nerve to call Trump's A.G. pick a racist. Well, remember Obama's A.G., Eric Holder? Racist Holder arrogantly refused to prosecute the New Black Panther Party for voter intimidation solely because they were black. The NAACP wholeheartedly supported Holder's in-our-face screw-you-white-America racism. A.G. Holder gave the New Black Panther Party a pass again when they boldly and illegally offered a $10K bounty for George Zimmerman, Trayvon Martin's shooter. The hypocrisy, arrogance, and evil of the NAACP is sickening. Leftist tactics of protests and name-calling still scare the crap out of some activists and politicians on our side. When we accept the left's premise, putting us on defense, and allow them to set the rules of engagement, we surrender our power. My wife Mary asked me, "When do we show up at the NAACP protest at Sessions's office to protest the NAACP?" I had not considered doing that. But I like her attitude. That's what I am talking about! Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American

