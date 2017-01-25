Gold Star families assaulted, screamed at by protesters at inaugural gala
Two Gold Star families are reporting that on their way to the American Legion's gala on the night of Donald Trump's inaugural, they were assaulted, spit upon, and screamed at by dozens of anti-Trump demonstrators.
Fox News:
Amy Looney, who lost her husband Navy SEAL Lt. Brendan Looney in 2010, and Ryan Manion, whose brother Marine First Lt. Travis Manion died in 2007, said they were attacked as they tried to enter the American Legion’s tribute to Medal of Honor recipients at the Veterans Inaugural Ball.
“Unfortunately, as we got there we found ourselves separated from the rest of the group walking to the galas that night and were caught in between the entrance to the event and about 75 protesters that got very angry with us and really converged on us,” Manion said on “Fox & Friends.”
That’s when events quickly escalated.
“We were pushed by a man in a mask hiding his face,” Manion wrote in The Philadelphia Inquirer. “Our clothes were drawn on with permanent marker by other ‘protesters.’ And we were called the most vile names I have ever heard as we entered and exited the venue.”
Manion said that she and Looney – who operate the Travis Manion Foundation – did not attend the ball for political reasons and that the pair support President Donald Trump just as they “supported the previous administration and just like we will support every future administration that the American people elect.”
Looney and Manion were initially late to the ball because they couldn’t get through “an angry mob in the street that was burning trash cans and smashing windows,” Manion wrote on Facebook. When they eventually got near the entrance a group of around 75 people tried separating them from the ball. It was as the two women walked through the crowd that people began pushing them and yelling insults.
“We understand more than most how fortunate we are to live in a country where we can demonstrate and share our different beliefs,” Manion wrote. “But my question for those who chose to take this route Friday is this: Are you truly accomplishing anything by inciting hate?”
The alleged events Friday night followed rioting and destruction earlier in the day by so-called protesters upset by Trump’s election. Trash cans were set ablaze, merchants' windows were smashed and a limousine was even torched during the mayhem.
Although it's doubtful the demonstrators were aware that the women had lost their loved ones in service to the country, the act of assaulting innocent gala attendees gives the lie to the Democrat's narrative that "most" of the demonstrators on inauguration day were peaceful and that only a few anarchists caused all the trouble.
In fact, anarchists made up a very small faction of demonstrators and it seems clear by their description that there were Democratic activists also involved in the assault.
The women were extremely lucky not to have been injured in the meelee, and one can certainly feel for them that a bunch of Democratic thugs ruined what should have been an evening to honor their fallen family members. The irony, of course, is that the demonstrators were acting exactly like the portrait they paint of Donald Trump; stifling free speech with violence toward political opponents.
Violence directed at Trump supporters and those suspected of being Trump supporters continues despite the towering hypocrisy of protesters who piously claim to be standing up for American values.
