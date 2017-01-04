Political blogger and Snowden confidant, Glenn Greenwald, has been on a tear as he consistently and perpetually exposes the mainstream media for the deceiving, manipulating hacks they truly are.

The fake news demolisher Greenwald is probably more libertarian than liberal as far as political persuasions go, but what makes Greenwald so vital is his access (and ability) to dispute and disrupt the Media Industrial Complex (MIC). He is a true public servant and my go to source for all things politically manufactured, as nobody has the liberal access and bipartisan credibility he has garnered.

When the truth and validity behind government policy is in question, the need for deeper scrutiny and further review becomes essential. The mainstream media’s watchdog status has been revoked on account of their dereliction of duty. It is now up to bold bloggers like Greenwald to proceed to exploit their platform and closely examine ‘what is said vs what is practiced’ by our elected officials, so that We the People may truly ascertain fact from fiction and react accordingly.





Greenwald was on the wrong side of Obama as a supporter and apologist early on, but he's turned the corner and seen the light on many things since hooking up with Snowden. We can be certain that when the ‘deep state’ acts, he’ll have something to say about it.

Thomas Lifson adds:

I used to know Glenn, back when he was a self-designated consevative. He is a complicated man, but I think the word "gadfly" captures part of his motivation. He loves controversy and loves changing people's minds.