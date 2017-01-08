Ft. Lauderdale shooter used alias ‘Aashik Hammad’ and recorded Islamic music in social media

The media and law enforcement have told us over and over that Esteban Santiago is merely a madman, so the Fort Lauderdale horror is more like a Columbine, not a Brussels Airport mass slaughter. But thanks to detective work that should be the sort of review the FBI would undertake if somebody came in and spoke about voices in his head and ISIS, we know that Santiago showed every sign of converting to Islam long before his deployment to Iraq. Pamela Geller cites a Got News report and gets right to the point:

Estaban Sanitago’s aka Aashiq Hammad journey to Islam goes back at least 10 years. His MySpace page is eyeopening. More news the enemedia ignores, censors, scrubs – thanks to Charles Johnson over Got News. As for mental illness, that is now the default cover for Islam. It was “lone wolf” until the number of ‘lone wolves’ made the narrative ridiculous and absurd. Now Islam is a mental illness. The evidence presented by Got News, complete with images of public records, ties Esteban Santiago directly to a MySpace account created in the name Aashik Hammad, where three Islamic songs recorded by Santiago were available. I urge readers to examine the evidence themselves, and then imagine being an Anchorage FBI official confronted with a young man who heard voices in his head. Would you try to obtain a social media profile? I understand that law enforcement in general, and the FBI in particular, are pretty good at checking social media profiles these days. So, if the FBI discovered someone is crazy, and is also a Muslim, is that a danger sign? I suspect that the doctrine used by the FBI currently does not allow agents to make such a connection, even though the Koran has many injunctions toward violent jihad. In any event, with so many people wondering why Santiago was allowed to bring a gun on a flight, isn’t it interesting that nobody in law enforcement and nobody in the major media has yet connected Santiago and Islam publicly? I suspect that the public would be even more critical of the failure to prevent Santiago’s evil. The problem is that the awful truth is unspeakable by most of our government officials and media: Islamic doctrine contains multiple, direct incitements to violence against infidels, and Jews in particular. Who is more vulnerable to,influence by these commands than a mentally ill man? Pamela Geller's observation that mental illness is a cover rests on the foundation that most of the acts of cruelty of jihadists seem to be insane by the standards of contemporary Western Civilization. But in the Islamic world, the example of Mohammed -- the most perfect man ever born and a model for all Muslims, according to Islamic doctrine -- teaches that hearing voices is a sacred act. Jihad motivation could explain why Santiago made such a long journey – close to the longest possible journey within the continental United States – to be in Fort Lauderdale. The catchment area of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport happens to be the home of many Jews. If one were choosing the airport with the highest concentration of Jewish passengers, Fort Lauderdale would be a logical selection. Anchorage Airport, not so much. This guy being a danger of turning jihadist doesn’t seem that remote to me. Unless, of course, law enforcement is not allowed to consider being a Muslim anything to take note of.