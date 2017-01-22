Those days are over, now that Holder’s surrogate Loretta Lynch is no longer in charge at the DOJ. Even before the law-and-order new boss Jeff Sessions is confirmed:

For the last 8 years leftist thugs have gotten a pass. Early on in the Obama administration, New Black Panther storm troopers – the label is fitting because they were decked out in ominous uniforms – stood before a polling station, weapons at hand, an obvious effort at voter intimidation that drew no official action from Eric Holder’s Justice Department. In effect, open season was declared by the chief law enforcement officer of the United States, and the message was received by progressives.

Most of the approximately 230 protesters arrested on Inauguration Day will be charged with felony rioting, federal prosecutors said. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the offense is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. The office said most of those arrested will be released without having to post bail and must return to court in February. A first group of 10 men appeared in Superior Court just before 3 p.m., and their lawyer entered a not guilty plea on their behalf. A judge released all of them on the condition they not get re-arrested in the District of Columbia. Interim D.C. police chief Peter Newsham said Friday that 217 people were being charged with rioting. (snip) The protesters were armed with crowbars and threw objects at people and businesses, destroying storefronts and damaging vehicles. Six police officers were hurt -- three of them hit in the head with flying objects, CBS affiliate WUSA reported. According to the station, the six had minor injuries. (CBS News)

There will be problems with getting convictions from a DC jury, of course, but even so, the prospect of a decade in the federal pen and the need to hire defense counsel will stand as a warning to others who might be inclined to riot. There are gangs of leftist activists that operate in a number of major cities, and they are used to smashing windows, lighting fires in the street and other bouts of civil disorder without much consequence. In the Bay Area, we see the same faces doing these activities every time there is a new leftist cause célèbre sparking anger.

I have my fingers crossed that prosecutors will go after the sponsors, if any, of this violence. A familiar banner seen at many riots is that of the Revolutionary Communist Party. Exactly who funds this organization is a mystery. Using the prospect of a ten year prison sentences as an inducement, perhaps some of the rioters will name names.

But however vulgar, crude, and disturbing Madonna's admisison that she has thought about blowing up the White House, she did not threaten to do so, and probably can't, and definitely should not be, charged with a crime. That would play into the hands of the left. Just note that hysterics denounced Sarah Palin for using a bulls-eye once, and now this has-been singer is planting the idea of horrific violence in the minds (such as they are) of her fans.

