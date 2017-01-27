Apparently, they missed something, because they let in at least one ISIS operative .

The liberal media like to say over and over that refugees from the Middle East are already subject to extreme vetting. The most extreme! The bureaucratic equivalent of waterboarding! Why, they sat down refugees and actually asked them questions! How much more thorough could they be than that?

Federal agents are reinvestigating the backgrounds of dozens of Syrian refugees already in the United States after discovering a lapse in vetting that allowed some who had potentially negative information in their files to enter the country, two U.S. law enforcement officials said.

Do you appreciate the minimalist way this was written? There's nothing to worry about – merely "potentially negative information in their files." Doesn't sound very serious, does it?

The refugees whose cases are under review include one who failed a polygraph test when he applied to work at a U.S. military installation overseas and another who may have been in communication with an Islamic State leader, according to the officials

I would say communicating with an Islamic State leader would be very "potentially negative information" in a refugee's file. Wouldn't you?

President Obama ramped up the acceptance of Syrians last year to address the humanitarian crisis in that country, admitting 15,479 Syrian refugees, a 606% increase over the 2,192 admitted in 2015. Since the civil war started, the U.S. has accepted more than 18,000 Syrians seeking asylum, according to the State Department. The vast majority pose no threat, officials say.

So what's the problem? If 60% or 70% or even 80% pose no threat, is there any reason to be concerned about Syrian refugees?

The 21-step screening process for Syrian refugees is among the most rigorous for anyone seeking to enter the United States.

The most rigorous!

Typically, the refugees are first screened by the United Nations and then referred to the State Department and other countries for potential resettlement.

Good to know we can rely on the U.N.!

As they review the applications, U.S. law enforcement and intelligence officials check the names and identities against databases.

What databases? When someone comes from a regime with no central government, what database is there to check against? What do they do, a keyword search for ISIS on LinkedIn?

The vetting gap stemmed from a technological issue that for a period of time limited how agents searched CIA databases during the background check process, the officials said. As U.S. intelligence agents cross-checked refugees' names and biographical information against CIA databases, the computer systems were not initially set up to automatically inspect data contained in "attachments" to the records, the officials said.

I have complete confidence in extreme vetting, don't you?

Refugee applications have been rescreened before. In 2011, the files of more than 58,000 Iraqi refugees already living in the U.S. were vetted after the FBI learned that an Iraqi man living in Kentucky had participated in roadside bomb attacks in Iraq before he was granted asylum. He and another Iraqi refugee were arrested by the FBI and pleaded guilty in 2013 to trying to send explosives and missiles to the group known as Al Qaeda in Iraq.

Did they forget to check their email attachments?

Maybe they're not doing the right keyword searches. Or maybe there's a problem with their spreadsheets. Or maybe, just maybe, we shouldn't let an incompetent bureaucracy let any of these people in. One of the great things Donald Trump is doing is stopping immigration from Syria, on a temporary basis. It should be made permanent.

Ed Straker is the senior writer at NewsMachete.com.