Examples of American Greatness

In countless photographs of President Obama in the Oval Office, a bust of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is prominently displayed, providing a constant visual and inspirational reminder for those visiting the president. Once Donald Trump becomes president, and in keeping with his “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan, it will be appropriate to provide constant visual and inspirational reminders. Accordingly,busts of the following shouldbe displayed in the Oval Office during Trump’s Presidency. James Madison, “father” of the Constitution of the United States of America and its first Ten Amendments, representing our unique and envied American freedoms and way of life.

Clara Barton, founder of the American Red Cross, representing American care and compassion. Marine Corps Sergeant Major Dan Daly, twice the recipient of the Medal of Honor, representing American battlefield bravery. Henry Ford, founder of Ford Motor Company, representing American industrial strength. Thomas Edison, prolific inventor, representing American ingenuity. Lou Gehrig, professional baseball player, representing American humility. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., minister and leader, representing American civil rights. And finally, Norman Rockwell, famed artist, representing not only American art, but also the American values his painting present. Much is said about the visuals surrounding politicians and elected officials. As such, visually representing “making America great again” with busts of the above Americans on prominent display in the Oval Office will serve to provide constant reminders of the qualities that have made America great.