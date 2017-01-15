The private talks have been held despite the European Union publicly rejecting Australia’s tough refugee policies, which include boat turn-backs and offshore processing.

News Corp can reveal that while the EU publicly criticised calls by former prime minister Tony Abbott for Europe to adopt Australian policies, they discreetly asked Australian officials for advice on how to stop the boats.

As recently as November, Australia sent senior Border Force officials to Warsaw in Poland to address border protection agencies who are trying to stem the flow of boats across the Mediterranean, mainly from Libya to Greece and Italy. (snip)

It is understood Australia briefed the United Kingdom on its strategy, before former UK prime minister David Cameron urged EU leaders in March to follow the Australian example and turn back boats which were departing from Libya in northern Africa.

Austria is also understood to have sought advice from Australia.

“A number of European nations and the European Union have sought advice from the Australian Government on Operation Sovereign Borders,’’ Mr Dutton’s spokesman told News Corp.