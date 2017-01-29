Why is the government of the Dutch, some of the nicest, most polite and highly civilized people on earth, pushing an agenda of imposing death on people who have committed no crimes? They don’t even execute heinous criminals there. In fact the Dutch first abolished capital punishment for crimes in 1870, though they revived for a few war criminals following World War II, and then revived the ban. So who does the Dutch government want to kill? Two types of people.

The Netherlands has committed $10 million for an initiative to replace funding for abortion services in developing countries that will be lost due to U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on financing foreign groups that provide abortions. Trump reinstated a policy on Monday requiring overseas organizations that receive U.S. family-planning funds to certify they do not perform abortions or provide abortion advice as a method of family planning. The Netherlands, which has some of the world's most liberal laws on reproductive health, said earlier this week the fund would seek donations from other governments, charities and companies as well as individuals. Dutch officials estimate that the U.S. ban, which was condemned by women's rights and health campaigners, will cause a funding shortfall of $600 million over the next four years

But not just innocent babies. Also the helpless sick. Wesley J. Smith report at NRO:

… in the Netherlands, some patients have been euthanized who have never asked for it, a killing procedure known as “termination without request or consent.” (snip) A woman signed an advance directive to be killed “at the right time” due to Alzheimer’s. But when the decision to kill her was made, she fought the lethal jab, so the death doctor had the family hold the struggling woman down so she could finish the homicide. Despite this blatant imposing of death, the doctor was cleared of wrongdoing by euthanasia authorities. From The Telegraph story: A Dutch woman doctor who asked an elderly patient’s family to hold her down while she administered a fatal drug dose has been cleared under Holland’s euthanasia laws. Mailonline reported that the patient fought desperately in an attempt not to be killed. Jacob Kohnstamm, chairman of the Regional Review Committee, which considered the case, said: “I am convinced that the doctor acted in good faith, and we would like to see more clarity on how such cases are handled in the future.”

He accurately sums up:

Permitting killing as an answer to human suffering changes a culture radically over time. It diminishes the perceived inherent value of human life. Eventually, horrific acts become justified as “compassion.”

Exactly. Don’t forget that the Nazis believed (or at least said) that they were being compassionate in putting “defective” out of their misery, as well as being compassionate for others who would have a burden supporting all these “useless” people.