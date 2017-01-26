Fox Radio News yesterday joined the liberal media meltdown. Driving home, I heard the afternoon news claiming that Fox knows of no studies supporting Trump's claims of widespread voter fraud. They must be relying on Google searches instead of reading conservative websites. Tell me Fox reporters don't read the Wall St. Journal or National Review, which have been publishing alarming columns by the voter fraud expert John Fund for years. No surprise – Fox reporters know less than the readers of AT.

President Trump is about to destroy the P.C. thought police who say interest in valid elections is racist and that claims of fraud are nuts.

Fox News itself reported on voter fraud in California this November:

Jerry Mosna was gardening outside his San Pedro, Calif., home Saturday when he noticed something odd: Two stacks of 2016 ballots on his mailbox. The 83 ballots, each unused, were addressed to different people, all supposedly living in his elderly neighbor's two-bedroom apartment.

Daily Caller:

[As many as] 2.8 million non-citizens voted in the 2008 elections, according to a study published in Electoral Studies journal in 2014. ... participation has been large enough to change meaningful election outcomes including Electoral College votes[.]

American Thinker:

ACORN and its affiliate Project Vote generated an impressive 1.1 million voter registration packages across America in 2008. The problem was that election officials invalidated 400,000 – that's 36 percent – of the registrations filed … As John Fund writes at pages 27-8 of Stealing Elections: 'incentivizing' of fraud... the 1993 National Voter Registration Act. ... Examiners were under orders not to ask anyone for identification ... had to permit mail-in voter registrations, which allowed anyone to register without any personal contact with a registrar . Finally, states were limited in pruning 'dead wood' - people who had died, moved or been convicted of crimes ... it has fueled an explosion of phantom voters. ... Marxists Richard Cloward and Frances Fox Piven were instrumental in the passage of the law by Congress. ... Bill Clinton gave a shout-out to Cloward and Piven at the bill-signing ceremony in 1993 that both attended. "Between 1994 and 1998, nearly 26 million names were added to the voter rolls nationwide, almost a 20 percent increase," according to Fund. Motor Voter has "been registering illegal aliens, since anyone who receives a government benefit [including welfare] may also register to vote with no questions asked."

If ten percent of these unvetted voters are illegal, that validates Trump's claim.

Townhall:

Fourteen percent of non-citizens reported that they were registered to vote, and a not-insubstantial chunk of that subset admitted to casting ballots.

Wall St. Journal:

How big is this problem nationally? One district-court administrator estimated in 2005 that up to 3% of the 30,000 people called for jury duty from voter-registration rolls over a two-year period were not U.S. citizens.

Three percent of 200 million registered voters equals six million illegals registered to vote.

So we have evidence that illegals register to vote by the millions. Do they vote? Yes, of course they do. We don't know how many, but there are studies and polls that indicate that the number is both large and consequential.

A 2014 study by three professors at Old Dominion University and George Mason University used extensive survey data to estimate that 6.4% of the nation's noncitizens voted in 2008 and that 2.2% voted in 2010. ... the Heritage Foundation maintains a list of more than 700 recent convictions for voter fraud. ... In 2013, pollster McLaughlin & Associates conducted an extensive survey of Hispanics[.] ... Its voter-profile tabulation shows that 13% of noncitizens said they were registered to vote.

Then we have Democrat voters registered in two states.

National Review:

Kim Strach, the new director of North Carolina's Board of Elections ... found 35,750 voters in her state whose first and last names and full date of birth match with someone in another state who also voted in the 2012 election.

Do the math. If 35,000 voters per state were double-voting, that alone validates Trumps claim, at almost 2 million illegal votes.

And we have plain old Democrat fraud.

New York Post:

Green Party nominee Jill Stein's presidential vote recount in Michigan ... turned up massive voter irregularities[.] ... The Detroit News found voting scanning machines at 248 of the city's 662 precincts – 37 percent – tabulated more ballots than the number of actual voters counted in the poll books.

IBD:

Just last week, guerrilla filmmaker James O'Keefe filmed himself getting 20 ballots in North Carolina without proper ID or evidence of registration.

National Review:

DOI undercover agents showed up at 63 polling places last fall and pretended to be voters who should have been turned away by election officials; the agents assumed the names of individuals who had died or moved out of town, or who were sitting in jail. ... 97 percent of the time, the testers were allowed to vote. Brooklyn Democratic district attorney, Elizabeth Holtzman, released a state grand-jury report on a successful 14-year conspiracy that cast thousands of fraudulent votes in local, state, and congressional elections. Just like the DOI undercover operatives, the conspirators cast votes at precincts in the names of dead, moved, and bogus voters. The grand jury recommended voter ID, a basic election-integrity measure that New York has steadfastly refused to implement.

Realclearpolitics:

The most devastating account of voter fraud may be in the book "Injustice" by J. Christian Adams. He was a Justice Department attorney, who detailed with inside knowledge the voter frauds known to the Justice Department, and ignored by Attorney General Holder and Company. One of these frauds involved sending out absentee ballots to people who had never asked for them. Then a political operator would show up – uninvited – the day the ballots arrived and "help" the voter to fill them out. Sometimes the intruders simply took the ballots, filled them out and forged the signatures of the voters.

U.S. News:

"Coercion and chicanery are made much easier by the excessive use of absentee ballots. Most of the elections thrown out by courts – Miami, Florida's mayoral election in 1998, the East Chicago, Indiana's mayor's race in 2005 – involved fraudulent absentee votes," wrote Wall Street Journal columnist John Fund. He notes that efforts to create same-day registration only make it easier for political hacks to game the system.

Fox News:

Early voting in Illinois got off to a rocky start Monday, as votes being cast for Republican candidates were transformed into votes for Democrats.

Democrats claim that ballot-stuffing, dead voters, fake registration, paid organizers harvesting absentee ballots, double-voting, and the like add up to chicken feed. Those are awfully big chickens.

The Federalist:

Indeed according to a Pew Charitable Trust report from February 2012, one in eight voter registrations are "significantly inaccurate or no longer valid." Since there are 146 million Americans registered to vote, this translates to a stunning 18 million invalid voter registrations on the books.

Powerlineblog.com has been linking to voter fraud stories for years. Here's another report that extrapolates to almost two million fraudulent votes nationwide.

Three television stations in Georgia, Florida and Ohio collaborated by obtaining and comparing voter registration rolls in their states. They found 112,000 people who were registered to vote in two states. Some have already voted twice; a more complete list of those who did so could, in principle, be compiled after the election[.] ... Some of the dual-registered people identified by the TV stations were surprised when, having already voted in one state, they received absentee ballots allowing them to vote in a second.

Townhall:

TownHall.com's source described the harvesting operation in detail. The perpetrators order mail-in ballots by forging the names of citizens in target districts. They then hire kindly middle-aged and older women to go door-to-door with those ballots in hand. They knock on the door of the citizen whose ballot they have, and make fraudulent claims as to why they are visiting. They may claim they are gathering signatures for a petition, or beg for a signature so they might "meet their quota" for whatever alleged cause they are soliciting on behalf of. Frequently, it is something like "Republicans are trying to take away the rights of black voters". ... TownHall's source believes that the Attorney General "knows exactly who the parties are that funded and directed the entire operation". ... Given the relative ease with which the alleged fraud took place, the possibility that similar operations occur all over the country – including for national elections – only serves to demonstrate the systemic problems that exist in the U.S. voting system.

The Wall St. Journal:

About 2.8 million people are registered in more than one state, according to the (Pew Center) study, and 1.8 million registered voters are dead.

How tempting, and how easy, for ordinary Democrats to vote in both states where they are registered, or vote for themselves and for a dear departed relative or neighbor.

Hans von Spakovsky and John Fund conclude that running elections on the honor system means Democrats get more votes than they have legal voters. The easy remedy they recommend is for Trump to direct the Department of Homeland Security to work with states that ask to verify the citizenship of registered voters. In the Obama years, the DOJ was preventing states from validating their voter rolls by checking on U.S. citizenship.

The obvious problem is that only red states wish to true their vote. The majority of voting fraud is exactly in the places Hillary racked up her popular wins. We have Democrat governors in New York, Virginia, and California openly promoting voting by felons and illegals. The states that gave Hillary her beloved talking point of winning the popular vote are precisely the states that encourage both illegal immigration and voter fraud.

The obvious step is to reform the Cloward-Piven 1993 Voter Registration Act. According to John Fund, it orders states not to ask for identification, allows mail-in registration, and actually prevents states from removing the dead, the criminal, and those who have moved from voter rolls. Fixing this mess shouldn't be too hard for Congress, but because of intimidation by cries of racism, our elected officials have never even thought of reform.

Instead of being the watchdog of democracy, our media, including Fox News, treats conservatives who want fair, legal voting as if we were all conspiracy nuts – including President Trump.

Trump's decision to play the media and shine a light on voter fraud is the first step toward guaranteeing the sanctity of the vote. One more reason to be so glad he won.