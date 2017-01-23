Last week, Marc Lamont Hill, professor at Morehouse College, characterized Jim Brown, Steve Harvey, Martin Luther King III and others as “ mediocre negroes being dragged in front of TV as a photo-op for Donald Trump.”

I remain dumbfounded at the left’s continual episodes of tantrums and meltdowns; and since last week, things have only gotten worse, a lot worse.

Over the weekend, actor Shia Laboeuf put a uniquely bizarre shouting tantrum on full display, actress Ashley Judd said that President Trump has wet dreams about his daughter, Ivanka, and to cap it off, Madonna proclaimed that she has “thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.”

In the background of all this were anti-Trump protesters throwing rocks and fireworks at police outside a Milo Yiannopoulos event at the University of Washington, the beating of a high school Trump supporter at the same event, the assault on pollster Frank Luntz at the Marriott Marquis in Washington DC, and a woman threatening to throw up on a Trump supporter’s lap on an commercial airplane.

What a week!

As I had to admit to myself that I had never seen anything like this before, I started to search for answers. I couldn’t help but wonder, and I am not using hyperbole, if drugs could be one of the many factors that could help to explain, at least in part, some of these activities.

Drug use within the entertainment industry and the mindless plebeians who worship them is well known. No news there, but what about the overwhelmingly liberal academia or media?

I suspect that drugs could be playing a significant role, especially among those who are susceptible to the pressures of “publish or perish” or like pressures.

In 2010, CBS’s “60 Minutes” broadcasted a report about the use of ADD/ADHD drugs, such as Ritalin and Adderall, in universities. In that report, Katie Couric interviewed Brandon Adams who taught economics at Harvard University.

Regarding the prevalence of this type of drug use in academia, Adams stated, “I think it's extremely common. It's extremely common in all of the professions from what I've seen."

Before dismissing ADHD stimulant drug use in academia as being inconsequential or insignificant, the reader should take time to note some of their side effects:

Nervousness, restlessness, excitability, fear, anxiety, insomnia and, as Dr. Nora Volkow, the director of the National Institute of Drug Abuse, pointed out to Katie Couric, psychosis.

Does that sound like anyone you know?