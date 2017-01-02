The gentle piano music starts as the doorbell chimes. A white-haired Christian pastor greets his friend, a Muslim imam, and the two converse and laugh over a cup of tea, wincing about their creaky knees as they prepare to part ways. Later, it spurs the same idea in each for a gift: kneepads sent via Amazon Prime.

If you saw an ad featuring an Imam or a woman in a hijab, would that make you more likely to buy the product being advertised? Corporate America apparently thinks you would, which is why they are inserting Islamists into their expensive product campaigns.

How wonderful. What gifts do you think Imams get for Christian pastors in Egypt, where Christians are being slaughtered by Muslims left and right, or in Syria and Iraq, where the same thing is happening, or in Saudi Arabia, where the practice of Christianity is outlawed?

“This type of a project is definitely a first for us,” said Rameez Abid, communications director for the social justice branch of the Islamic Circle of North America, one group Amazon worked with.

Is this the same Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) who had a speaker who was connected to the 9/11 attackers and the Fort Hood shooter? Is this the same ICNA who donated thousands of dollars to a front group for HAMAS? The same ICNA whose New York Chapter president was convicted of killing nine people? The same ICNA with a spokesmen who was arrested for molesting a nine year old?

Yes! Amazon sure knows how to pick inclusive partners! Amazon isn't the only one. Chevrolet ran an ad featuring Muslim children "mascots" named "Ruqaya" and "Qassim". Ruqaya and Qassim? How many children in America are named Ruqaya and Qassim? Chevrolet seems to be deluded into thinking that they are trying to sell to the Saudi Arabian audience, not an American one.

Honey Maid crackers feature an ad with a fearful Hijabi who worried about discrimination in America. What does that have to do with crackers?

A spot advertising YouTube featured a woman in an all black robe and black hijab listening to rap music. The irony of this is that in some Islamic countries, people can be executed for listening to music. The Taliban will certainly execute you for it, the Saudis will almost certainly jail you for it, and the Iranians have outlawed many kinds of it.

Perhaps the funniest ad is the Covergirl ad showing a hijabi applying makeup. In most Islamic countries women have to cover up their entire body or almost their entire body for fear they will be too attractive to men. And Covergirl, acting in ignorance of this central theme of Islam, has an ad campaign showing women trying to be more attractive in a culture which forces them to hide attractiveness. Covergirl also doesn't address Islamic cultures that require total face covering--presumably, women can still put on their makeup, but no one will see it.

What's interesting about all of this is that these companies did not just put Muslims in their ads; they put radical, Sharia law compliant Muslims in their ads. It would have been very easy to feature Muslims in their ads who didn't wear hijabs and who were not Imams; but these companies appear to be pushing not just Muslims, but Sharia Law.

The reason they do this is clear. Muslims are a tiny percentage of the US population. They are not the target of these ads. Liberals are. Corporate America knows that liberals see Muslims as "victims," and so by portraying a victim class favorably, hope to attract liberals to buy their products.

What they are blind to is that they alienate half of America with these ads, and unknowingly (or knowingly?) promote a radical version of a religion that wants to destroy America.

Exit questions:

1) Would you be more likely to buy a book from Amazon if it were advertised by a lady in a burka?

2) When can we expect to see ads from Amazon featuring people wearing crosses or Stars of David?

3) Do you think these pro-Muslim sensitivity ads that Amazon and other corporations broadcast in America are nearly as good as the pro-Christian and pro-Jewish sensitivity ads that are undoubtedly airing 24/7 in Saudi Arabia, Iran, Libya, and Iraq?

4) Do you think Amazon would ever run the pastor and Imam ad in a Muslim country? If not, do you think they would appreciate the irony of their inability to do so?

Ed Straker is the senior writer at NewsMachete.com.

Thomas Lifson adds:

I strongly suspect that there have been expensive PR efforts aimed at many companies, urging them to address the “huge” and rapidly-growing Muslim market, and earn “recognition” – awards, plaques, and citations by various Muslim groups. The kind of thing that adds a patina of enlightenment to a career as a senior manager, and which can serve as a plus, even if the numbers for the latest quarter aren’t so hot.

Never underestimate the power of an award at a fancy banquet for corporate egos. When the children come home from indoctrination centers (college) and start spouting leftist nonsense about exploitation, “Did you know that Daddy got an award from a Muslim group?” serves an important need.