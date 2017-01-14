U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said Friday that the Chicago Police Department has been violating the constitutional rights of residents for years in a blistering report from the Justice Department….

When asked whether former CPD Supt. Garry McCarthy participated in the investigation, Lynch said, ‘Attempts were made to reach former Supt. McCarthy, but he was not available.’

McCarthy told ABC7 Eyewitness News on Friday: ‘That is a lie... With all the investigative resources of the federal government, they can't find me here in River North?’

McCarthy, you might recall, was fired by “The Godfather” Rahm Emanuel in 2015 asPOstign Abnott a result of the fallout from the Laquan McDonald shooting.