Over the last 40 years, (the Organization for Islamic Cooperation ) membership has grown from its founding members of 25 to 57 states. The Organization has the singular honor to galvanize the Ummah into a unified body and have actively represented the Muslims by espousing all causes close to the hearts of over 1.5 billion Muslims of the world.

If Chuck Schumer and other apoplectic leftists are right about Trump's intent to ban a religion via his immigration executive orders, they must admit that he also did a terrible job. Of the 57 nations that are members of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation , Trump missed 50. That's a .122 batting average. He missed the second largest Muslim nation by not selecting Indonesia, and he missed Malaysia. From the Organization for Islamic Cooperation website:

Perhaps the Schumer accusation and his premise are false. Logic would suggest that they are, indeed.

The seven Muslim-majority countries targeted in President Trump's executive order on immigration were initially identified as "countries of concern" under the Obama administration. The threat was identified but not addressed by Obama. It is addressed now.

In December 2015, President Obama signed into law a measure placing limited restrictions on certain travelers who had visited Iran, Iraq, Sudan, or Syria on or after March 1, 2011. Two months later, the Obama administration added Libya, Somalia, and Yemen to the list, in what it called an effort to address "the growing threat from foreign terrorist fighters." The restrictions specifically limited what is known as visa-waiver travel by those who had visited one of the seven countries within the specified time period. People who previously could have entered the United States without a visa were instead required to apply for one if they had traveled to one of the seven countries.

If indeed the executive order was what Chuck Schumer and the others are crying about – religious persecution – it missed the mark terribly. But then, maybe what the senator from New York is saying isn't true. Maybe the senator is just anti Trump? That will become crystal clear as cabinet nominees and supreme court nominees come up for Schumer's perusal. More tears are expected.

The president was completely in his authority to attempt to eradicate dangerous immigration. As Andrew McCarthy notes:

[T]he exclusion of a totalitarian political ideology – something that our law already explicitly endorses. See, e.g., Section 1182(a)(3)(D) of federal immigration law ("Immigrant Membership in Totalitarian Party"): "Any immigrant who is or has been a member of or affiliated with the Communist or any other totalitarian party (or subdivision or affiliate thereof), domestic or foreign, is inadmissible" (emphasis added). If we are serious about banning sharia-supremacism – or, if you insist, "radical Islam" – that is inescapably going to involve banning Muslims. All sharia supremacists are Muslims, just like all members of the Irish Republican Army are Irish.

President Trump did not even press the limits of his authority, nor did he explore the bounds of precedent.

The United States of America allows legal entry and legal residency to roughly 1 million people a year. Did Trump apply a religious test or filter to those attempting legal entry?

Roughly 4 million people are allowed legal temporary legal residency. (Many break the agreement.) Did the president apply religious tests or filters to these people? The answers are of course "no," but you won't see that on the news.

Finally, there are between 45 and 50 countries that have a Muslim-majority population. Did Chuck notice that Trump missed, in this case, between 38 and 43 of the Muslim-majority countries of the world in this alleged attack on religion?

Those who approve of Trump's measure miss the media coverage. Mosques are visited for their reaction – microphones before faces that are vocal now, yet quiet about the spread of sharia and terrorist activities. How about bringing the cameras and microphones to a VFW hall?