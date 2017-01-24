The Democrats and MSM started with the charge that the Russians "interfered" with the elections by releasing the emails of John Podesta that showed Hillary lied, Obama lied, and Hillary sold access to the State Department. The Democrats and MSM use the word "interfere" to purposely mislead, so it appeared that voting machines were manipulated to benefit Trump.

The mainstream media (MSM) and Democrats are determined to weaken Donald Trump's presidency. There is no "honeymoon" for Trump. It is open political warfare.

The "Russian" narrative was followed by the January 21 demonstrations. Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, and Kirsten Gillibrand, the Democratic pretenders for the 2020 nomination, joined the demonstrations dressed up as rallies for women, but in reality to denounce Trump.

How exactly will Trump damage the rights of women? This was not explained, because the charge is silly fake news. The charge is that "abortion rights" are at stake, presumably that Trump will nominate to the Supreme Court a justice who will vote to overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. It is unlikely that the Court will do so, but even if it did, the issue would revert to each state to decide.

It is highly unlikely that the states will outlaw abortion at all stages of pregnancy. Second, these demonstrators would then focus their energies to persuade the legislatures of the various states to allow abortions. These demonstrations are a preview of the upcoming battle to confirm Trump's nominee to the Court.

But the real purpose is to damage and weaken Trump's presidency. This campaign by the MSM and Democrats will further divide and weaken our country.

The Democrats and MSM should examine how Richard Nixon handled his loss in 1960 to John Kennedy. There was much evidence of massive voter fraud in Illinois by Mayor Richard Daley and in Texas by Lyndon Johnson that swung both states and thus the election to Kennedy. Nixon was advised to challenge the election but refused because it would damage the country. Nixon said: "It'd tear the country to pieces. You can't do that."

Nixon, as vice president, presided over the confirmation of the electoral college vote on January 6, 1961, saying:

This is the first time in 100 years that a candidate for the presidency announced the result of an election in which he was defeated and announced the victory of his opponent ... in our campaigns, no matter how hard fought they may be, no matter how close the election may turn out to be, those who lose accept the verdict and support those who win.

(See Being Nixon by Evan Thomas, 2015, page 128-129.)

The Democrats and MSM do not care if they tear up the country. They want only to win.

They will not follow the example of Richard Nixon, who may now be even less hated by the Democrats and MSM than Donald Trump. Instead they will follow the example of Al Gore, who challenged the election results in 2000.

The Democrats, the MSM, and the demonstrations act as if we are a third-world country that does not respect the results of an election.

Trump and his supporters must be prepared to fight back, because the Democrats and MSM have made it clear they will do whatever it takes to destroy Trump.