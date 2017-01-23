Delusional Dames

As an American woman, I wanted to put a bag over my head as I watched the throngs of female morons waddle down the streets of DC, NYC, and San Francisco on January 21, 2017. Wearing their ridiculous “p*ssy” hats, screeching like a gaggle of hags and so pumped on up putrid propaganda they appeared high on peyote. The tsunami of false equivalencies, hypocrisy, and boogieman placards are too stupid and weak to unpack. However, the central question that our treacherous and treasonous mainstream media failed to pose to a single old hen or greasy tatted up hipster was this:

If Donald J. Trump is the misogynist monster of the ages you portray him to be, how are you allowed to march in the streets? Why were you not firehosed? Where are the black hooded thugs beating you with slapjacks for your jaw-dropping display of hubris? Nowhere to be seen. Just lactation stations and warming buses, free chicken, bottled water, and hot coffee. How could President Trump be more tolerant of fools? Let’s stop and consider what would have happened if white men had stormed Lafayette Square wearing goofy white hats when Obama was elected. The tanks would have rolled like Tiananmen Square. It would have been the lead story for three years. No one of any intelligence cares what these pampered, multimillionaire court jesters who headlined this embarrassment, e.g. actresses and singers, think. Their contribution to America is to sing or recite lines that people with actual brain synapses that can fire write. They are parrots, but I actually admire parrots. But, I have a super idea for these delusional dames. Pack up your sideshow and head to Riyadh. Unbelievably, these intellectual pygmies were reading the Koran with reverence at a P*ssy March. Has a disconnect ever been more huge? And not one journalist has the backbone to highlight this jaw-dropping idiocy? Ladies, I will donate some of my frequent flyer miles for flights to Tehran and Islamabad. Heck, even give Istanbul a shot. I have been there many times, and most Muslin men treat a skirt raised above the knees as scandalous as a thong. Perhaps Meryl Streep and Robert De Niro will organize a rescue team for you as your backs are flayed open in a filthy desert dungeon by a dead-eyed thug whose wife has to wear a Hefty bag on her head when she goes outside. And, as a woman who ran with a group of knockout women in law school, and knows female dynamics, I can’t help but believe that some of these mass, hysterical vitriol is caused by that ancient beast that even takes down princesses: the old green eyed monster. As I scanned the crowds briefly, I did not see one woman screeching and screaming who could touch the hem of the breathtaking Melanie Trump and stunning Ivanka Trump. Two women who not only look fantastic, but seem to be happy, healthy, and treated like gold. And they are now protected by and have the ear of the most powerful man on the planet. Trump is my president. The only fear I have about his presidency is the despicable tricks the weasels in the elite power structure and the MSM have up their sleeve to disrupt his legitimate victory. To quote another hysterical, overpaid court jester actress who breathlessly proclaimed her new devotion to Obama: I will walk the streets before him and clear trash for his path. Same here, babe.