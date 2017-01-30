If the offense is "minor," the illegal should be protected from the feds, says New York mayor Bill de Blasio. That includes grand larceny and drunk driving.

How far will the mayor of a sanctuary city like New York go to shield illegal aliens from deportation who break the law?

The Hill:

"If you’re a drunk driver and you’re an undocumented immigrant, why should there be a place for you in this country?” Tapper asked. "Jake, there are 170 offenses in that law that are listed as serious and violent crimes that lead to automatic cooperation between the city of New York and our federal partners,” DeBlasio replied. “So any serious and violent crime, we’re going to work with them.” “Is grand larceny or drunk driving a very minor offense?” Tapper followed. “Drunk driving that does not lead to any other negative outcome, I could define as that,” DeBlasio said. According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, nearly 10,000 Americans are killed each year as a result of drunk driving, or 27 people per day. President Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday stating the government will "strip federal grant money from the sanctuary states and cities that harbor illegal immigrants," according to press secretary Sean Spicer.

One assumes that de Blasio means death or serious injury resulting from drunk driving when he speaks of "negative outcome." But the reality is, many drunk drivers will drive drunk again, putting the driving public at risk. De Blasio seems perfectly willing to put the lives of New Yorkers at risk in service to a political agenda.

We don't know how many illegal aliens have been convicted of vehicular homicide as a result of their driving drunk. That's because the government refuses to keep statistics. DHS says vehicular homicide is not reason enough to detain an illegal alien to deport him. So de Blasio is perfectly comfortable in saying that drunk driving alone is not a serious offense.

One would hope the new administration would come down hard on cities that shield illegal aliens from deportation for serious offenses like drunk driving and grand larceny.

The mayor of New York City might find these offenses "minor," but Mothers Against Drunk Driving would surely beg to differ.