CNN breathlessly riding along with a bus of female protesters heading to DC

CNN shows signs of going full opposition to the Trump presidency, probably in hopes of capturing the loyal viewership of Trump haters. After being denounced as a fake news outlet, perhaps this is the only reasonable option left. When MSNBC claimed the title of left-wing G.W. Bush-hating news channel, it prospered enough to edge out CNN as the number two cable news provider. In the wee hours of the morning the day after the Trump presidency began, while Fox News was broadcasting a rerun of the inauguration in the 5 AM Eastern Saturday bloc, there was CNN with a live news cast featuring remote reports from a reporter named Brynn Gingras on board a bus full of female protesters circling Union Square in New York City, picking up protesters to carry down to Washington, D.C. At one point, she actually seemed to be leading a cheer from the bus riders.

Who is paying for this bus and the others reportedly haunting the streets of Manhattan to vacuum up and transport these protesters? If Ms. Gingras answered this question, I did not see it, nor did the anchors raise it. Oddly enough, as the reports continued for the next two hours, the breathlessness seemed to diminish. Early on, there was even speculation that the crowd of protesters would surpass the size of the crowds for the Trump inaugural. That comparison disappeared in later reports and the size was estimated as “maybe” 250,000, which would be much smaller than the inaugural crowd. Like most consumers, I was not watching CNN a lot in the days leading up to Inaugural Day, but I am skeptical that the network had reporters on any buses carrying Youngstown unemployed workers to celebrate Trump’s victory. Perhaps I am wrong. Ms. Gingras was brand new to my eyes with this report. But CNN’s compilation of her previous work shows that the assignment prior to today was a report on how the inauguration could be traumatic for the Rockettes. I expect that Gingras will be getting plenty of airtime from now on.