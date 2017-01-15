« La La Land: A secret conservative movie? | USDA study reveals what food stamps are really spent on »
January 15, 2017

Clinton Global Initiative shutting down

By Thomas Lifson

Nobody pays bribes to people unable to deliver favors.  Thus, we learn that the Clinton Global Initiative will be shutting down and heartlessly laying off 22 workers. New York State is so concerned that it has issued a WARN Notice:


Date of Notice: 1/12/2017

Event Number: 2016-0132

Rapid Response Specialist: Stuart Goldberg

Reason Stated for Filing: Plant Layoff

Company: 
The Clinton Foundation
1271 Avenue of the Americas, 42nd Floor
New York, NY  10020

County: New York | WIB Name: NEW YORK CITY | Region: New York City

Contact: Veronika Shiroka

Phone: (646) 775-9184

Business Type: Social Advocacy Organization - Clinton Global Initiative

Number Affected: 22

Total Employees: -----

Layoff Date: 4/15/2017

Closing Date: -----

Reason for Dislocation: Discontinutation of the Clinton Global Initative

ERNUM: 86-83268

Union: The affected workers are not represented by a Union.

Classification: Plant Layoff

This shutdown was inevitable, whichever way the election went.  The CGI would have been a transparent bribery mechanism for a sitting president, had Hillary won. And with her defeat, bribes are no longer effective, so donations were drying uyp, as Michael Sinaito reports at the Observer:

Foreign governments began pulling out of annual donations, signaling the organization’s clout was predicated on donor access to the Clintons, rather than its philanthropic work. In November, the Australian government confirmed it “has not renewed any of its partnerships with the scandal-plagued Clinton Foundation, effectively ending 10 years of taxpayer-funded contributions worth more than $88 million.” The government of Norway also drastically reduced their annual donations, which reached $20 million a year in 2015.

My friend Richard Baehr wonders: "How will Haiti and Kazakhstan survive?"

Nobody pays bribes to people unable to deliver favors.  Thus, we learn that the Clinton Global Initiative will be shutting down and heartlessly laying off 22 workers. New York State is so concerned that it has issued a WARN Notice:


Date of Notice: 1/12/2017

Event Number: 2016-0132

Rapid Response Specialist: Stuart Goldberg

Reason Stated for Filing: Plant Layoff

Company: 
The Clinton Foundation
1271 Avenue of the Americas, 42nd Floor
New York, NY  10020

County: New York | WIB Name: NEW YORK CITY | Region: New York City

Contact: Veronika Shiroka

Phone: (646) 775-9184

Business Type: Social Advocacy Organization - Clinton Global Initiative

Number Affected: 22

Total Employees: -----

Layoff Date: 4/15/2017

Closing Date: -----

Reason for Dislocation: Discontinutation of the Clinton Global Initative

ERNUM: 86-83268

Union: The affected workers are not represented by a Union.

Classification: Plant Layoff

This shutdown was inevitable, whichever way the election went.  The CGI would have been a transparent bribery mechanism for a sitting president, had Hillary won. And with her defeat, bribes are no longer effective, so donations were drying uyp, as Michael Sinaito reports at the Observer:

Foreign governments began pulling out of annual donations, signaling the organization’s clout was predicated on donor access to the Clintons, rather than its philanthropic work. In November, the Australian government confirmed it “has not renewed any of its partnerships with the scandal-plagued Clinton Foundation, effectively ending 10 years of taxpayer-funded contributions worth more than $88 million.” The government of Norway also drastically reduced their annual donations, which reached $20 million a year in 2015.

My friend Richard Baehr wonders: "How will Haiti and Kazakhstan survive?"

RECENT VIDEOS

More Videos »