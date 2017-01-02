But, hey, it’s the Dems who have ruled a one party system there for as long as anyone alive can remember. So never mind.

If Chicago had been run by Republicans for decades, and its mayor were George W. Bush’s former chief-of-staff, the city’s horrendous level of carnage would be the top domestic story of last year, this year, and every year. It would become a symbol of our national shame. Every shooting death would gain national coverage.

Chicago’s first two homicide victims of 2017 were shot to death in an Uptown “restaurant,” less than five hours into the new year. The two “shot each other during a dispute,” according to 46th Ward Alderman James Cappleman . But the story seems a little more complex than that. A string of callers dialed 911 just before 4:30 a.m. to report shots fired in the “bar area” of Iyanze Bolat West African Cuisine, 4623 N. Broadway. Witnesses saw a dozen people running from the scene. A 38-year-old man who was shot once in the chest and three times in the leg was pronounced dead at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. The man listed an address in suburban Des Plaines in a police report last year, according to a source. CWB Chicago is withholding the man’s name. Passers-by reported seeing a large group of grieving family members running toward the ambulance that carried the 38-year-old away. The second man was shot eight times in his right side, police said. Cops were handling his case as a “John Doe” until he can be positively identified. He is believed to be in his late 30’s. Minutes after the shooting, another burst of callers reported shots fired on the street in the 1100 block of West Leland, about a block from the restaurant. Witnesses saw a black man in a mustard-colored shirt fire the shots. Police recovered 6 shell casings from the Leland sidewalk, but no one was taken into custody. Remarkably, ten 14 other people managed to get shot in Chicago before the Uptown incident, according to the trackers at HeyJackass.com And, they say, the Uptown case was the city's third incident with multiple shooting victims in 2017.

Still, the fact that it took less than 5 hours for the city to record two deaths in a dramatic fashion is telling. But much more telling is that 14 other people were shot in Chicago but didn’t die (yet) before the two fatal shootings just a few hours into the New Year.

If Chicago had been run by Republicans for decades, and its mayor were George W. Bush’s former chief-of-staff, the city’s horrendous level of carnage would be the top domestic story of last year, this year, and every year. It would become a symbol of our national shame. Every shooting death would gain national coverage.

But, hey, it’s the Dems who have ruled a one party system there for as long as anyone alive can remember. So never mind.

Still, the fact that it took less than 5 hours for the city to record two deaths in a dramatic fashion is telling. But much more telling is that 14 other people were shot in Chicago but didn’t die (yet) before the two fatal shootings just a few hours into the New Year.

Crime in Wrigleyville and Boystown reports:

Chicago’s first two homicide victims of 2017 were shot to death in an Uptown “restaurant,” less than five hours into the new year.



The two “shot each other during a dispute,” according to 46th Ward Alderman James Cappleman. But the story seems a little more complex than that.



A string of callers dialed 911 just before 4:30 a.m. to report shots fired in the “bar area” of Iyanze Bolat West African Cuisine, 4623 N. Broadway.



Witnesses saw a dozen people running from the scene.



A 38-year-old man who was shot once in the chest and three times in the leg was pronounced dead at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. The man listed an address in suburban Des Plaines in a police report last year, according to a source. CWB Chicago is withholding the man’s name.



Passers-by reported seeing a large group of grieving family members running toward the ambulance that carried the 38-year-old away.



The second man was shot eight times in his right side, police said. Cops were handling his case as a “John Doe” until he can be positively identified. He is believed to be in his late 30’s.



Minutes after the shooting, another burst of callers reported shots fired on the street in the 1100 block of West Leland, about a block from the restaurant. Witnesses saw a black man in a mustard-colored shirt fire the shots. Police recovered 6 shell casings from the Leland sidewalk, but no one was taken into custody.



Remarkably, ten 14 other people managed to get shot in Chicago before the Uptown incident, according to the trackers at HeyJackass.com



And, they say, the Uptown case was the city's third incident with multiple shooting victims in 2017.

Chicago is an open sore. I hope that President-elect Trump will make the violence there a matter of national concern. BlackLivesMatter bears a share of blame for calling off police from effective tactics.

Hat tip: Peter