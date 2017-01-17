A piece titled “ Americans Will Get The Trump They Elected As President ” by Julie Pace, White House Correspondent for the Associated Press, continues the same meme which had Hillary Clinton burying Trump in the runup to November 8th.

It's clear, however, that a solid majority of Americans are not behind him. Trump is poised to enter the Oval Office with a far lower approval rating -- 42 percent -- than his three predecessors, according to Gallup, which only has comparable data going back to 1992. The previous lowest was George W. Bush, who won positive marks from 59 percent during his transition to office. Bush, like Trump, also lost the popular vote in a tightly contested race. Gallup found just 44 percent of those questioned approve of the way the incoming president has handled his transition, compared with 83 percent approval of Barack Obama's transition. Sixty-one percent approved of Bush's transition.

Polls? You’re quoting polls, Julie? To what purpose? To delegitimize Trump? The same sort of polls asked by the same pollsters which legitimized Hillary’s Clinton’s election over and over again in your mind before the roof fell in on the night of the election?

Can’t you hear the nation laughing?

Richard F. Miniter is the author of The Things I Want Most, Random House, BDD See it Here. He lives and writes in the colonial era hamlet of Stone Ridge, New York, blogs here and can also be reached at miniterhome@gmail.com