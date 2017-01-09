Can Michelle get the band back together?

Most of us remember a great movie and one of the best lines from the 1980s. I'm talking about The Blues Brothers and "We're getting the band back together." The story was that they needed the band together for one more performance. Hilarious stuff that kept us loose during the last year of President Carter. We hear that there is talk of Michelle 2020 or calls for Mrs. Obama to run for president.

This is from The Hill: Former Gov. Ed Rendell (D-Pa.) on Friday mentioned 2020 when praising first lady Michelle Obama’s final White House speech. We agree that Mrs. Obama gave an emotional farewell speech. She speaks well and connects with Democrat crowds desperately looking for an explanation about what happened in 2016. Can you imagine what it must be like to look at a map of the U.S. and see islands of blue in an ocean of red? We feel their pain. After all, it sure looks like an Obama is the only one who can put that coalition of voters back together. Just look at 2008 and 2012 and contrast that with 2010, 2014 and 2016. It's clear that the name Obama gets the vote out or it did before.



It's too early to talk 2020 for two reasons: First, predictions are hard these days. I was wrong about 2016 all the way. I never thought that Mr. Trump would be nominated; Second, we don't know how Mr. Trump will play in minority communities. President Trump could blow the modern Democrat Party out of the water if he could deliver for inner city citizens fighting crime, no jobs, and the public schools that the Obamas did not send their kids to. So time will tell. My sense today is that Mrs. Obama will enjoy her speaking role before friendly liberal audiences a lot more than policy discussions. By 2018, many Democrats may look back at her husband's two terms and wonder how we got so little to show for them. Michelle 2020? I don't think that we are putting this band back together.