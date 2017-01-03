Banning books in the postmodern world

Abrams Books, the New York-based art book house, withdrew Bad Li ttle Children's Books: KidLit Parodies, Shameless Spoofs, and Offensively Tweaked Covers late last year because it was insensi tive. Oh my. That whetted my desire to find one on the aftermarket before the price goes up, but it's too late: cheapest I could find is $52.

How long can it be till the Church of the Perpetually Offended holds bonfires in the public square to purge society of non-PC books? Shall we go and roast marshmallows in those flames releasing carbon into the atmosphere? But smores must be hopelessly racist: marshmallows emblematic of white privilege, chocolate evoking persons of color, and graham crackers--heavens! all that gluten! Will it be a microaggression to toss in a copy of The Communist Manifesto and say it was Huckleberry Finn? Henry Percy is the nom de guerre of a writer in Arizona. He may be reached at saler.50d[at]gmail.com.