Not only is it pithy, but it relates to things everyone experiences: our personal vulnerabilities to people other than Russian intelligence and the constant hectoring we all receive to change our passwords frequently and use special characters and numbers in long nonsense sequences.

Julian Assange summed up the shakiness of the claim that Russia “hacked the election” when he told Sean Hannity, “A 14-year-old kid could have hacked Podesta that way.”

Julian Assange said "a 14 year old could have hacked Podesta" - why was DNC so careless? Also said Russians did not give him the info!

The “intelligence community” seems to be staking its reputation on Podesta’s email becoming public being the work of super-hackers in Moscow. C’mon – that nerdy, maladjusted kid down the block could have done it.

