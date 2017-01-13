NBCNews:

"As the trooper exited his vehicle and began to lay out flares, it appears at this point that he was ambushed by the suspect," Milstead said. "In the initial confrontation, the suspect shoots the trooper in the shoulder [and] right chest area at least one time, possibly twice, disabling the use of the trooper's right hand and right arm."

The gunman then attacked the trooper with his hands, bashing his head into the pavement, Milstead said. That's when the passing motorist stopped.

"The trooper says, 'Please help me,' and asks the uninvolved third party for help," Milstead said. "That person retreats back to his vehicle, removes his own weapon from the vehicle, confronts the suspect, giving him orders to stop assaulting the officer. The suspect refuses. The uninvolved third party fires, striking and killing the suspect."

The hero driver was identified only as a man who was traveling to California with his wife.

A second motorist who also stopped at the scene ran to the trooper's vehicle, grabbed its radio and called for help.

"My concern was his life," that second motorist, Brian Schober, of Scottsdale, Arizona, told NBC News on Thursday. He wouldn't give any other details except to say he and the man who shot the suspect had been able to meet each other and say thank you.

According to a recording of the police radio exchange, Schober told a dispatcher: "Hello, officer down, officer down outside Tonopah. Come in, please. This is a civilian. He's shot on I-10 on the eastbound lane — sorry, westbound lane."

Schober continued: "He's in real bad shape. Please send air support, helicopter, please. There are also two civilians on — off — [the] road also laying [in] unknown condition."