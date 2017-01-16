Are Democrats Skipping the Inauguration Racists?

I was reviewing the list of Democrats who are refusing to attend the Trump inauguration and I was interested to learn that most of them were non-white. This raises the real question of whether they are refusing to attend Trump's inauguration due to anti-white bias. After all, if 17 white Republicans had refused to attend Obama's inauguration, they would have instantly been labeled as racist. So I have to wonder if these 17 "Democrats of color" have a problem with a white, Republican president.

California Rep. Mark Takano, New York Rep. Yvette Clarke, California Rep. Ted Lieu, Arizona Rep. Raul Grijalva, Michigan Rep. John Conyers, New York Rep. Nydia Velazquez, Missouri Rep. William Lacy Clay, California Rep. Barbara Lee, New York Rep. Jose Serrano, California Rep. Judy Chu, Illinois Rep. Luis Gutierrez, New York Rep. Adriano Espaillat, Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge, and California Rep. Maxine Waters will not be attending. Will CNN reporters be asking these representatives if they have a problem with a white president? Will their past statements, associations, and histories be mined to find ambiguously anti-white actions and statements? Probably not. Do you feel that these congressmen, by refusing to attend the inauguration, are marginalizing people of white color? Do you think they oppose diversity in the executive branch? Don't they realize that people of white color bring a unique perspective that enriches us all and helps us all be connected in our polyglot, melting pot society? What kind of message does this send to children who live in our communities? Are we telling them that certain people are devalued merely because of the color of their skin? Exit question: 1) How do you think Democrats who are skipping the inauguration will affect children in the community? 2) Do you think Donald Trump will bring refreshing diversity to the White House? Ed Straker is the senior writer at NewsMachete.com.