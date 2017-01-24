Alternative facts were the specialty of the Obama administration and its media handmaidens

We were told that fossil fuels, human activity and melting ice in Alaska caused the drought in California, so how did the drought end? We were told that we would have snowless winters so why were there record snows in the Northeast a couple years ago and why is there so much snow this year out west?

After Katrina we were told that Hurricanes would be more frequent and stronger than ever so why have the succeeding eleven years been some of the mildest on record. This article shows that the average temperature in 1934 in the U.S. was 55.1 degrees. Average temperature in 2015 was 54.4 degrees in the U.S. Whatever the actual temperature is there is very little movement in the last eighty years despite massive industrialization, population growth, fossil fuel use and CO2 increases. We have been treated to alternative facts by scientists such as Michael Mann, as they have continually manipulated data because actual data haven’t supported their computer model predictions. The media have been willing to continually repeat these alternative facts as they call climate change caused by humans “settled science.” Scientists and politicians have presented alternative facts by manipulating data to confiscate trillions from all the people in the World. Many enrich themselves on the backs of the poor and middle class. For the past eight years the media has been willing to accept alternative facts from the White House, such as: If you like your insurance and your doctor, you can keep them;

Your health insurance premiums will drop;

There’s not a “smidgen” of corruption at the IRS;

Fast and Furious was no scandal;

Benghazi was caused by a YouTube video; And that’s just for a start. There’s the Iran deal, the Iran ransom payments, the herosim of Bowe Bergdahl, student loan defaults, climate data, the number of people covered because of Obama Care, and the number of illegal immigrants deported. And the media were willing to repeat these alternative facts as gospel -- but now all of a sudden they are up in arms and say they can’t trust the Trump White House because they disagree on crowd size estimates. The key word here is estimates. On Friday Rasmussen had a poll that showed Trump’s approval at 56% yet I did not see any network report that poll. Today the number is 55%. Instead the media continues to repeat that Trump is the most unpopular President in decades. Based on their obviously skewed polls. The bias is amazing. The media cheered for Hillary and lost and now their feelings are hurt so they will seek to trash Trump no matter what he says or does.